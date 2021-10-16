CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olaf Takes On Disney Classics In ‘Olaf Presents’ Trailer

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
In advance of Disney+ Day, Disney has shared a new trailer for a series of upcoming animated shorts. Olaf Presents stars Josh Gad as the living snowman who rose to fame when he first popped out of the ice in 2013’s Frozen. Now, Olaf stretches his abilities to include that of...

mouseinfo.com

OLAF PRESENTS is basically what we all asked for, coming Nov. 12 to #DisneyPlus

OLAF PRESENTS is the fruit of something basically EVERYONE asked for and it’s to have the lovable snowman from Disney’s FROZEN retelling Disney classics in his trademark style. Coming to Disney+ courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios, the new series of shorts features Olaf as he recreates moments from Disney...
vitalthrills.com

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer From Disney+

Today, Disney has released the new trailer and poster for their upcoming film Home Sweet Home Alone. You can check out the poster below and watch the trailer in our player. Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is a reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise. The movie will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season, so be sure to check out the trailer and these new images from the film today.
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer: Disney Revives The Classic Comedy Franchise This Holiday Season

Has anyone been clamoring for a new Home Alone movie? Probably not. But Disney has the rights, and no classic franchise shall go unturned, or unrebooted, or unsequeled, whatever, especially in the time of Disney+. And so we get Home Sweet Home Alone, which has a brand new kid being left to his own mischievous devices during the holidays. Sorry, no Macaulay Culkin appearances that we know of, although John Hughes does get a story credit.
Olaf from ‘Frozen’ is coming back in a new series

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios have released the new trailer and poster for the upcoming “Olaf Presents” series coming to Disney+. Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, is the singing snowman character from the “Frozen” films. “Olaf Presents” will be a new series of shorts starring Olaf as he recreates...
Inside the Magic

REVEALED: The Classic Disney Movies to Be Retold by Olaf in New Disney+ Series

It’s almost time for something Frozen 2 (2019) fans have all been wanting, ever since we saw Olaf’s iconic scene in which he comedically recaps the first movie. Disney+ Day, coming November 12, is only weeks away, and with it, Olaf’s very own Disney+ series!. Now, Disney has released a...
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Olaf’s Funniest Part in ‘Frozen 2’ Is Getting Its Own Disney+ Series and It Looks HILARIOUS

Disney+ has some true treasures, including classic Disney movies, Marvel adventures, Pixar films, and a whole lot more. On November 12th of this year, we’ll be celebrating Disney+ day. That’s when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as the Jungle Cruise will be available for all subscribers. On that day, a bunch of new titles will also be released to all subscribers on Disney+ — including one featuring our favorite Frozen snowman. And now we have the official trailer for Olaf’s new show (and it’s hilarious)!
darkhorizons.com

“Walker,” “Big Mouth,” “Olaf Presents” Promos

A couple of TV promotional trailers are out and a worth a look today. The CW has released the trailer for the second season of the Jared Padalecki-led “Walker” series which returns on October 28th. In the premiere, Walker realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James who...
ComicBook

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Trailer Released By Disney+

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid just got a trailer for the movie on Disney+. When the company announced the plans for a movie on the streaming service a lot of people wondered what shape it would take. But, the trailer from today shows the animated adventure will be taking a lot of cues from the art style in Jeff Kinney's hit series of novels. Greg Heffley is here in all of his stick figure-adjacent glory and the results are very charming. (Think of how the recent Peanuts movie looked in terms of art.) There will be laughs, of course, as is customary for the series. Check out the trailer for yourself down below for a better look.
