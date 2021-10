With a mix of seasonal vegetables, chicken, rice and more, this Harvest Chicken and Rice Soup is a comforting Fall recipe that will warm you up from the inside out!. I love soups all year long but when the cooler weather hits, that is when we really rev up our soup making. This Harvest Chicken and Rice Soup has quickly become one of my favorites. It is so colorful and is chock full of vegetables, shredded chicken and rice simmered in broth with seasoning so that you can really taste all the different flavors with every spoonful. You really can't go wrong when you make this recipe. It will send pure comfort to your soul! It is also super easy because everything is made in one pot! If you are wanting the perfect chicken and rice soup - look no further! Make this Harvest Chicken and Rice Soup recipe.

