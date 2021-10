New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says he wants to carry on managing until he is 80.The Italian turns 70 next week and is preparing for a fourth stint in the Premier League when his Vicarage Road reign starts against Liverpool on Saturday.If it is longevity he is craving he probably chose the wrong club as Watford’s trigger-happy method of working saw Xisco Munoz become the seventh manager sacked in five years.Still he has no plans to call time on his career even if things do not work out at Watford.Asked why he is not enjoying the later years of his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO