Stout: Albert Kneeland faces bigamy charges with 10 wives

MERRIMACK, N.H (CBS) — Investigators have been desperately searching for five-year-old Elijah Lewis in the lake and woods around his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Social workers reported him missing last week and initially believed he had not been seen for six months. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they now believe Elijah has been seen at his home within the last 30 days. Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf are being brought back to New Hampshire Tuesday to face felony charges. They were arrested in New York City Sunday on charges related to the search. “I never...

