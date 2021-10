MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota will require all university employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. President Joan Gabel sent a systemwide message on Tuesday to students, faculty, and staff that the school must collect proof of vaccination from its employees. This request follows President Joe Biden’s recent issued executive order that requires federal contractor and and subcontractors to show proof of employee vaccinations. Gabel said this order applies to the university, which receives more than $500 million a year through federal contracts. The federal contract mandate requires covered employees to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8. In the coming weeks, all faculty and staff will be required to submit proof of vaccination. The school is also assessing student vaccination status based on information already provided by the students. More On WCCO.com: Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO