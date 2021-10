SIR – Those calling for the implementation of “Plan B” – the compulsory wearing of masks and a return to working from home – must have very short memories. Surely we have learnt the hard way that, whatever such action may do to reduce the spread of infections, these infections rise again once the measures are removed. In the interim plenty of damage is done to the economy, children’s education and many people’s mental health. If vaccinations are not enough, we are left with the only option that has ever really made sense: learning to live with the virus.

