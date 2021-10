Patrick Mahomes knows a thing or two about being the best at his position, so we pay attention when he describes someone else the same way. When Mahomes was speaking with reporters on Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium, he was asked a few questions about the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans. In particular, when the challenge of facing Derrick Henry and the Titans offense came up, Mahomes stressed that it’s a significant challenge—and that he believes Henry is one of the best to ever play at his position in the National Football League.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO