CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Million Air to be New FBO At Discovery Air’s NoCo Campus

By Scruggs
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks in part to Business Aviation Group, it was just announced that Million Air will be the newest FBO to operate at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. Million Air is a fixed-based operator who, as a part of their mission statement, prioritize experience,...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Norway’s Flyr To Lease Six New 737 MAXs From Air Lease Corp.

Norwegian startup Flyr has signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corporation for six Boeing 737-8s, which are set to be delivered directly from Boeing in the first half of 2022. The airline said the agreement also included an option for four more aircraft to be delivered in 2023. “The decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Panasonic To Provide WiFi On Air Belgium’s New Airbus A330neos

Air Belgium’s shiny new A330neos will be equipped with inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) from Panasonic Avionics, the company revealed this week. The new generation widebodies are set to replace Air Belgium’s inefficient A340 quadjets, performing long-haul operations to the Caribbean and Mauritius. WiFi and IFC on the A330neos. Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Delta Air Lines Boosts New York Flying

Delta Air Lines said it is increasing capacity from New York airports by 25% compared to its summer schedule, citing domestic leisure demand returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. By November, the Atlanta-based carrier will have added more than 100 daily flights from New York Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports...
LIFESTYLE
New Country 99.1

COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Issues Pilots Are Taking Up With Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines, with a major hub at Denver International Airport, has been in the headlines over cancellations. Now, they're in court with their pilots. Southwest cancelled over 1,800 flights about a week ago, disrupting tens of thousands of flyers and their plans. Weather, air traffic control, and staffing were stated as being the issues. Things could get worse, with their pilots not vaccinating.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Million Air#Discovery Air#Business Aviation Group#Fnl#Ba Group
BoardingArea

American Airlines Facing Chaos This Winter After Flight Attendants Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Strike Action

Flight attendants at a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing strike action over stalled contract negotiations that the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) says would leave its members with even less take-home pay than now if they accepted the company’s proposals. Strike ballots were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
INFORUM

UPS's new Fargo air express facility improves region's ties to global economy

The 36,000-square-foot facility on the north side of the airport can process 3,000 packages an hour, doubling UPS’s package handling capacity here, says Ninoska Meador, the project engineer for the facility. It serves all of North Dakota as well as west central and northwest Minnesota. “In this facility, we are...
FARGO, ND
Aviation Week

Turnaround Hurdles Loom For Air India’s New Owner

The Indian government has finally found a buyer for Air India after selecting the Tata Group to take over the country’s flag carrier. But although Tata has won the bidding contest, it will face many challenges in operating the airline as a viable business. The main question will be how to move Air...
LIFESTYLE
KOAT 7

New Amazon air cargo facility coming to the Sunport?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Amazon's future investment in Albuquerque is now in the hands of city council. The company’s looking to build an air cargo facility at the Sunport. According to the nearly 70-page agreement, the Sunport would lease about five acres of land to Amazon. In return, they’d get thousands of dollars annually.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Country 99.1

How Bad Is DIA’s Security Line? Let TikTok Show You

Denver International Airport's security line has almost extended to Pena Boulevard. Just kidding (for now). But, it's lookin' pretty bad at DIA. DIA's security woes haven't lightened up as one of the busiest airports in the country faces staffing shortages. Pretty soon, the line will extend out to the parking lot, except there's no space there, either.
DENVER, CO
tripsavvy.com

Air New Zealand Will Vaccinate People Onboard a Plane

If you're like most vaccinated individuals, you probably got your COVID-19 shot in a doctor's office, a pharmacy, or some sort of mass vaccination site. But some lucky travel-obsessed individuals in New Zealand will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a pretty unusual spot—onboard a Boeing 787 aircraft. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

Lucid Air’s New DreamDrive Assistance System Is Here to Take on Tesla’s Autopilot

Power and range aren’t the only areas where Lucid is looking to go toe to toe with Tesla. The newest EV maker on the block unveiled its driver-assistance platform, DreamDrive, on Tuesday. Set to launch alongside the brand’s first EV, the Air, the system may not be a match for Autopilot just yet, but it boats plenty of intriguing features nonetheless. At the heart of DreamDrive is a network of up to 32 sensors—including 14 visible-light cameras, five radars and four surround-view cameras—integrated into the body of the Air. These sensors cover nearly every inch of the EV and promise to help...
ELECTRONICS
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy