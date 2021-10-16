CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailers Are Experiencing Limited Stock

By Staff
Canyon News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—If there was ever a lesson I learned about 2020 it is that you should always be prepared. The pandemic kicked so many of us in gear about taking care of our health and being more conscious of the things we do and the things we do not. In addition,...

www.canyon-news.com

London open: Stocks edge up as Evergrande worries ease; retail sales disappoint

London stocks edged higher in early trade on Friday as worries about Chinese property group Evergrande eased, but gains were unspectacular following disappointing retail sales and a slump in consumer confidence. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,204.18. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor,...
cleveland19.com

Shoppers concerned over stock limits at grocery stores

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tahra Williams spent her afternoon shopping at a Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market Wednesday; some items on her list have been tough to find. “Lunchables, juicy juice and things of that nature—kids stuff,” she said. Empty and low-stock shelves are plaguing many supermarkets across Northeast Ohio,...
eastaurorany.com

Supplies Limited for Retail Stores Heading into Holidays

The upcoming holiday season will certainly look different than the last; there will be reminders of how this pandemic has had an impact on all facets of life. Local retailers are able to get supplies for gifting and decorating, but report that they have not been able to get everything they want or that they are used to receiving in order to stock their stores. Some of the orders placed months ago to prepare for the holidays have not arrived in full, or simply have not arrived. Shipping and manufacturing issues, along with staffing and supply shortages, are causing local retailers to feel the pinch, and this holiday season might call for some improvisation.
InvestorPlace

7 Retail Stocks That Could Benefit From the Mad Holiday Rush Ahead

For the longest time, I’ve always assumed that the term Black Friday referenced the profitability narrative; that is, transitioning from being in the red to black. But I just got fact-checked by Britannica. Instead, police officers in Philadelphia in the 1960s used the phrase to describe the chaos as suburban tourists began their holiday shopping. Whatever the case, this year’s version will be unique, signaling an opportunity in retail stocks.
rebusinessonline.com

Orlando Retail Market Experiencing Record Investor Demand and Pricing

As COVID-19 took hold in early 2020, the Orlando retail market only saw a modest dip in fundamentals where metro-wide rental rates fell by 5 percent and occupancy dropped 100 basis points during the second and third quarters. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, rental and occupancy rates began an extraordinarily strong comeback, climbing 12 percent and 140 basis points, respectively, from the COVID-19 lows.
healthing.ca

Retailers urge shopper patience as shipping backlogs makes some Christmas stock late

Retailers, wholesalers and shippers are all facing uncertainties about delivery dates because of shipping delays caused by COVID-19 COVID-19 might be the Grinch who steals the material trappings of Christmas this year. With the world’s supply chain from manufacturers to retailers choked for various reasons, shoppers may not be able...
Anchorage Daily News

Supply shortages in Alaska continue, forcing retailers to stock up on goods and hope for the best

Kinks in the global supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple to Alaska, causing widespread shortages and higher prices for a variety of products. Anchorage business owners say they’ve kept their shelves largely full, but they’re increasingly anxious about future shipments that may or may not arrive as holiday spending ramps up.
IBTimes

Coal In The Stocking: US Retailers Scramble Ahead Of Festive Season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles.
The Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Could Be a Top Growth Stock for the Long Term

The pandemic has accelerated e-commerce, digital payments, and gaming adoption in emerging markets, and Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been a big beneficiary. The company is growing rapidly on multiple fronts and has no shortage of opportunity ahead of it. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The 5" recorded on Oct. 8, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Jeremy Bowman discuss the long-term tailwinds working in Sea's benefit.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Zip Higher on Robust Retail Sales, Earnings

Most investors will be walking into this weekend with a spring in their step. They can thank booming retail sales and continued earnings momentum, which set up a fine Friday finish for the equity markets. Headline retail sales unexpectedly grew for the second consecutive month, with September's figure up 0.7%...
