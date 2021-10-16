Retailers Are Experiencing Limited Stock

The upcoming holiday season will certainly look different than the last; there will be reminders of how this pandemic has had an impact on all facets of life. Local retailers are able to get supplies for gifting and decorating, but report that they have not been able to get everything they want or that they are used to receiving in order to stock their stores. Some of the orders placed months ago to prepare for the holidays have not arrived in full, or simply have not arrived. Shipping and manufacturing issues, along with staffing and supply shortages, are causing local retailers to feel the pinch, and this holiday season might call for some improvisation.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO