Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants RLI, ICW, Zurich Insurance

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers,...

www.thedallasnews.net

Related
thedallasnews.net

Cyclotetrasiloxane Market By Function (Surface Tension Reducer, Additive, Intermediate) and By Application (Skincare, Antiperspirant and deodorant, Cosmetics ) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Lecterns Market By Type (Counter Top, Stand Type) and By Price Range (Low, Medium, High) - Forecast 2021-2031

Need of integrating a professional as well as functional platform during oration is pushing the adoption of lecterns. Lecterns play a crucial role in terms of enhancing effectiveness of orations, which is a primary reason responsible for boosting adoption. Lecterns are also used for sound amplification during presentations and orations, as many of the lecterns have integrated sound technology for voice, such as speakers, microphones, and PA system with amp. Moreover, manufacturers are also offering multi-media lecterns having built-in projector shelves, for carrying out seamless presentations in a hassle-free manner.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Screw Separators Market Projected to Gain Significant Value through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Screw Separators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Screw separators have gained paramount importance for separation of solid residues from liquids through...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Fructose Market Projected To Reach $6.54 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Retail E-Commerce Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Magento, Shopex, Shopify, VirtueMart

The " COVID-19 Outbreak- Retail E-Commerce Software - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are SAP Hybris, Volusion, Ekm Systems, VirtueMart, Pitney Bowes, Digital River, Constellation Software, Magento, Shopex, Shopify, WooThemes, Sitecore, IBM, Yahoo Store, OpenCart, Open Text Corporation, Oracle ATG Commerce, Demandware, Centaur, BigCommerce, CenturyLink, Guanyi Soft & PrestaShop. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Isoflavones Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

According to the new market research report "Isoflavones Market by Source (Soy, Red Clover), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Isoflavones Market is estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The market is driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in the manufacturing of isoflavones, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Recycled Concrete Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Metso, ReAgg, Lehigh Hanson, Conreco

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Recycled Concrete Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Recycled Concrete market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ENVIRONMENT
thedallasnews.net

M&A Activity in 4G Wireless Infrastructure Market to Set New Growth Cycle

The " 4G Wireless Infrastructure - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Ericsson, Nokia(ALU+MOTO), Juniper, Cisco, CommScope, HUBER + SUHNER, Corning, Huawei, ZTE. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Personal Wipes Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Personal Wipes Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Personal Wipes Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Personal Wipes Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players- Visa, DataCard, CardLogix

The "Banking and Payment Smart Cards - Market Development Outlook" Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Morpho (Fance), Oberthur Technologies (France), American Express (United States), MasterCard (United States), Visa (United States), DataCard (United States), CPI Card Group Inc. (United States), CardLogix Corporation (United States), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany)
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cloud-based Database Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Oracle, MongoDB, Cassandra

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cloud-based Database Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud-based Database market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Enterprise Project Management Software Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Oracle, Cascade Strategy, Zoho

The "Enterprise Project Management Software - Market Development Outlook" Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Backlog (United States), ProActive Software (United States), Zoho (India), Oracle (United States), Cascade Strategy (United States), Bitrix24 (United States), Confluence (United States), Favro (Sweden), Teamwork Projects (Ireland), Saviom (Australia), Forecast (Denmark), HarmonyPSA (United Kingdom).
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Static Application Security Testing Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, WhiteHat Security, Trustwave

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Static Application Security Testing Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Static Application Security Testing Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Static Application Security Testing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

SCADA Oil & Gas Market Swot Analysis by Key Players ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of SCADA Oil & Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the SCADA Oil & Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Tube packaging Market worth $13.0 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Tube packaging Market by Type (Laminated, aluminum, plastic), Application (Oral care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, cleaning products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2021 to USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Fly Ash Market Size, Revenue, Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Report, 2021-2027

The global Fly Ash Market was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Fly Ash Market is driven by the growth of construction industry, increasing infrastructure, development of road, rules and regulations for handling fly ash and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products. Infrastructure Development plays major role for the growth of the fly ash market. Fly ash is also known as pulverized fuel ash which is a coal combustion byproduct that is composed of the fine particles of burned fuel that are driven out from the coal-fired boilers together with the flue gases.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Ultra Short Base Line Positioning System Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 127.7 Mn by 2021, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

In its market study on the ultra-short base line positioning system, Future Market Insights (FMI) presents deep dive into developments across segments in terms of operational frequency range, nominal range, antenna aperture, and end-use in the global ultra-short base line positioning system market. The study also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to strengthen sales prospects.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Banana Essence Market By Form (Liquid, Powder) and By Nature (Natural, Synthetic) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The present global trends in wellness and health are key growth drivers in the banana essence market. Banana essence is largely used in various applications such as beverages, confectionary, bakery items, protein drinks, etc. Due to these applications, the global banana essence market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future. Banana essence has gained a strong traction over the market owing to its applications in the medical and healthcare segment over the past few years and is expected to witness a hike in the demand over the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Pet Care Market is expected to rise at 6.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The latest study conducted by the Future Market Insights (FMI) on the pet care market provides in-depth insights in to market size, dynamics, and historic data. The report offers comprehensive overview of pet care market demand outlook. It also segments the market on the basis of category including service, pet type, and service channel.
PET SERVICES
thedallasnews.net

Ben Oil Market By End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) and By Sales Channel (E-commerce, Offline) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Ben oil, commonly known as moringa oil, as extracted from the moringa oleifera seeds. Ben oil is well-known for its extraordinarily long shelf life and a pleasant & mild taste. Moringa oil or ben oil is extensively used as a perfume base, with extended applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals applications. Moreover, ben oil or moringa oil is also used in skincare products for its skin-nourishing benefits.
RETAIL

