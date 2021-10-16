Doughnuts Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Dunkin' Brands Group, Cinnabon, Honey Dew Donuts

According to the new market research report "Tube packaging Market by Type (Laminated, aluminum, plastic), Application (Oral care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, cleaning products), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2021 to USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the growing demand from oral care and cosmetics application throughout the world. Furthermore, tubes are lightweight and can be easily transported as they occupy less space. They provide benefits such as protection, compactness, convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth of global flexible packaging industry is driving the tube packaging market.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO