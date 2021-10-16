DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin was drawing a revolver across his body and pointing it at a camera during rehearsal on the set of "Rust" when the weapon fired and struck the cinematographer in the chest, according to an affidavit released on Sunday. The affidavit provided...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden hosted critical moderate Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at his home in Delaware on Sunday in a push to finalize an agreement on a sweeping economic and climate package, a White House official told CNN. As a critical week for Biden's...
This article first appeared on CBS New York's website. There was drama outside the site of the Brooklyn Nets home opener Sunday. Protesters tried storming a Barclays Center entrance over the team's decision not to let star Kyrie Irving play because he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving has said...
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4, right after a Centers for Disease Control panel will decide whether to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured, court documents say. After Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed her...
An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. Although the kingdom will aim to...
Comments / 0