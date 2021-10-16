CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration says it will ask the Supreme Court to...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CBS News

Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon November 4-5

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4, right after a Centers for Disease Control panel will decide whether to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Doj#The Supreme Court#Nbc

Comments / 0

Community Policy