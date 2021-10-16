CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knife attack against British lawmaker David Amess called an act of terrorism

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in the U.K. are calling the fatal...

BBC

Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect held under Terrorism Act

The man arrested by police following the killing of the MP Sir David Amess has been named as Ali Harbi Ali. The 25-year-old is being held under the Terrorism Act and officers have until Friday to question him. The BBC understands Mr Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme...
Daily Mail

Veteran reporter and frequent MSNBC guest Elizabeth Drew is slammed for 'sickening' tweet mocking the murder of British politician David Amess who was stabbed to death in 'terror attack'

Liberal reporter Elizabeth Drew is facing backlash over a now-deleted tweet which mocked the killing of British conservative politician Davis Amess, just hours after he was stabbed to death at a meeting with his constituents. The 85-year-old columnist, who frequently appears as an MSNBC guest and has written columns for...
Person
David Amess
Daily Mail

Terror suspect 'was seen outside London offices' before MP's knife attack tragedy: Man arrested over David Amess killing was allegedly seen near other potential targets before the horror

Police are probing claims that Ali Harbi Ali was seen near other potential targets before allegedly killing David Amess. Detectives are tracing the suspect’s movements and examining CCTV footage amid reports that he was spotted hanging around outside offices in central London. Police are also trying to establish who Ali...
whbl.com

Swedish rapper shot dead, stoking outrage over gang violence

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Einar, one of Sweden’s most popular rappers, was shot dead in Stockholm late on Thursday, heightening outrage over gang-related violence that has afflicted the Nordic country in recent years. Einar, 19, whose real name was Nils Gronberg, was killed in the upmarket Stockholm suburb of Hammarby Sjostad,...
#British
Beaumont Enterprise

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob. Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
U.K.
Terrorism
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
