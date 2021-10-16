CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden calls on DOJ to enforce Jan. 6 subpoenas

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden told reporters that he hopes subpoenas...

Fox News

GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti-Biden chant. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
#Doj#Nbc
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden message during town hall

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 69. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY this busy news Friday night. Sixty-nine days, Americans...
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi floats Democrats acting alone as ‘one path’ to raising debt ceiling but still hopes for bipartisanship

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday suggested that the budget reconciliation process could be one way toward raising the debt ceiling in December. “That’s one path. But we’re still hoping to have bipartisanship,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” In September, Pelosi previously said raising the debt ceiling would not be done through reconciliation as part […]
WREG

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president’s nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate […]
Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
The Independent

White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter" the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation's credit.Press secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should “stay tuned” about what changes Biden would embrace, as he appears to be warming to changing the Senate rule. Biden has previously stated he was supportive of requiring that lawmakers physically hold the Senate floor to sustain a filibuster, but on Thursday suggested he could support eliminating...
