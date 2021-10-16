How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Odds, game thread

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans will both enter this upcoming matchup with a 1-3 record, desperately needing a win, but not all 1-3 teams are built the same. The Patriots have a point differential of +1, the Texans’ point differential sits at -49. New England’s rookie quarterback has looked good so far, succumbing to the occasional rookie mistake but influencing the team positively overall. Houston’s rookie quarterback, well, was never even supposed to be the starter. The Patriots’ defense is ranked 6th in the NFL in scoring and held the Super Bowl Champions to just 19 points last week. The Texans defense is ranked 28th in that same category, and couldn’t stop a nose bleed last weekend when they got shellacked by the Buffalo Bills 40-0.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO