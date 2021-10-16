CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Odds, game thread

By Alicia Rodriguez
LAG Confidential
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a much-needed bye week, the LA Galaxy are back in action for the homestretch of the 2021 MLS regular season, when they host the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. LA are now on a nine-game winless streak, but their last result was a 1-1...

www.lagconfidential.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Trailblazers: How to watch and open thread

The second half of preseason basketball returns Monday night as the Sacramento Kings take on the Portland Trailblazers in the Moda Center at 7 p.m. The Kings will also open their regular season in Portland, so tonight’s match-up could grant Kings fans the most valuable insight thus far as to who will take the court for Sacramento next Wednesday.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Acosta
Person
Jorge Villafaña
Person
Greg Vanney
Person
Jeff Attinella
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans will both enter this upcoming matchup with a 1-3 record, desperately needing a win, but not all 1-3 teams are built the same. The Patriots have a point differential of +1, the Texans’ point differential sits at -49. New England’s rookie quarterback has looked good so far, succumbing to the occasional rookie mistake but influencing the team positively overall. Houston’s rookie quarterback, well, was never even supposed to be the starter. The Patriots’ defense is ranked 6th in the NFL in scoring and held the Super Bowl Champions to just 19 points last week. The Texans defense is ranked 28th in that same category, and couldn’t stop a nose bleed last weekend when they got shellacked by the Buffalo Bills 40-0.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Bills vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule, how to watch live online and odds

In the NFL’s fifth week, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football from Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 pm (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. Since the 2021 NFL schedule was released, this has been considered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Portland Timbers#Inter Miami#Watch La Galaxy#La#Covid#Draftkings Sportsbook#Spectrum Sportsnet#Espn
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

It’s earlier than expected, but Trey Lance will make his debut today against the Arizona Cardinals. He won’t have one of the 49ers’ best players in George Kittle. That puts pressure on other players to step it up. Looking at you, Brandon Aiyuk. If today brings anything, it’ll bring excitement.
NFL
chatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French) We pick the best three comments from each game thread to feature in our Top Six Minutes articles which are published at the conclusion of the game. Be sure to share your best gif or analysis to become a star. The...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

LA Kings vs Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Kings Captain Anze Kopitar recorded his fifth career hat trick, and first hat trick since March, 2018 in Thursday's season opening 6-2 victory over the Golden Knights. Kopitar also recorded two assists, giving him five points on the night. It was Kopitar's second career five-point game.
NHL
ABC7 Los Angeles

LA Galaxy edge Portland Timbers after Kljestan's last minute penalty

Sacha Kljestan buried a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half injury time to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer action Saturday night in Carson, Calif. Efrain Alvarez drew a penalty for a tackle in the box to set...
MLS
Columbian

LA Galaxy score late PK, beat Timbers 2-1

CARSON, Calif. — Sacha Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes in the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. The Galaxy (12-11-6) have won two straight against the Timbers (14-11-4), who ended a four-game winning streak. Kljestan scored in the second minute...
MLS
timbers.com

RECAP | Portland Timbers lose 2-1 to the LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. – Despite a spectacular second-half goal from midfielder Sebastián Blanco, the Portland Timbers fell 2-1 to the LA Galaxy Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 7' - SAVE (POR) - Goalkeeper Steve Clark made a diving save on a hard shot...
MLS
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Valencia: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on Sunday for La Liga action as both teams look to move closer to the top four. Valencia have cooled off after their hot start, failing to win any of their last four, but Los Che are still in eighth place and can potentially move into the top four this weekend. Barca are in the same situation on 12 points, sitting in ninth with a game in hand.
UEFA
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs. NYCFC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Home again at last, Atlanta United kicks off the first of three consecutive matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight with a midweek meeting against New York City FC. The Five Stripes return after picking up a win in Toronto for the first time in club history, but at the expense of an Ezequiel Barco red card that leaves him ineligible for tonight’s match.
MLS
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Bears prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 6 game

Packers -4.5 Moneyline: Packers -210, Bears +175. Looking to make some pennies on the Packers next Sunday? Think you might be able to bolster your bank account on the Bears? If you’re looking to make a little money predicting the future, it’s worth considering the past before you lay down your hard-earned cash.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy