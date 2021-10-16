CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Families of Beirut blast victims back judge amid pressure

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — The families of the victims of last year’s massive Beirut port blast have reaffirmed their support for the judge leading...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Beirut Blast Probe Suspended Again as Judge Issues Arrest Warrant

BEIRUT (Reuters) -A probe into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion was suspended on Tuesday for the second time in less than three weeks after two politicians wanted for questioning filed a new complaint against the lead investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar. The investigation has been facing obstacles since Bitar sought to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city's port. The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who are demanding the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar. It was not immediately clear what triggered the gunfire. A journalist with The Associated Press saw one man open fire with a pistol during the protest. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrates that had been improperly stored at a port warehouse detonated on August 4, 2020, killing at least 215 people, injuring thousands and destroying parts of nearby neighborhoods. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and has further devastated the country already roiled by political divisions and unprecedented economic and financial meltdown.Bitar, the second judge to lead the complicated investigation, has come up against formidable opposition from Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who accuse him of singling out politicians for questioning, most of them allied with Hezbollah. None of Hezbollah’s officials have so far been charged in the 14-month-old investigation.
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Hezbollah wants judge in Beirut port blast probe removed

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and its allies are calling for the removal of the judge leading the investigation into the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year. The development could derail the new Lebanese government even before it begins tackling the country’s unprecedented economic meltdown and financial crisis. A Cabinet meeting was canceled on Wednesday after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. One Hezbollah-allied minister said he and other Cabinet members would stage a walkout if the judge isn’t removed. Hezbollah earlier accused the U.S. of interfering in the port investigation with the aim of implicating the militant group and its allies.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Ap
Public Radio International PRI

Violence erupts in Beirut over blast investigation judge

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Beirut on Thursday, leaving six people dead. The violence occurred when armed supporters of Shiite militant and political groups, Hezbollah and Amal, marched through a Christian neighborhood in protest of the Beirut blast investigation's judge. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Randa Slim, a senior fellow and director of conflict resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, about the violence and the consequences it'll have on Lebanon.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Deadly Clashes Rock Beirut After Rally Against Port Blast Judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil...
PROTESTS
WRAL

Hezbollah leader wants investigator in Beirut blast replaced

BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group Monday escalated his attack on the judge leading the probe into last year’s port explosion, calling on authorities to replace him with a “truthful and transparent” investigator. Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed in February by a government body to lead the...
MIDDLE EAST
mix929.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised. “The targetting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear,” he said in a televised address. The investigation into...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Beirut port blast: The tensions around the investigation

Tensions in Lebanon over an investigation into last year's devastating explosion at Beirut's port have spilled over into violence, with clashes leaving at least six people dead. The colossal blast would have tested any country but Lebanon was already stuck in a deep economic crisis, with rampant inflation, power cuts...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint counter-terrorism efforts with the U.S. claims the kingdom’s crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. The former official, Saad al-Jabri, did not provide evidence for the claim to the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday. It’s the latest attempt by the former official to try to pressure Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The al-Jabri family says the prince has detained two of al-Jabri’s adult children to try and force their father back to Saudi Arabia, where he’s wanted for alleged corruption.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Gov’t officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Sudanese military forces detained at least five senior government figures after weeks of rising tensions between the country’s civilian and military leaders. Sudan’s main pro-democracy group reported internet and phone outages and called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. Sudan has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests. Monday’s arrests followed weekend meetings a U.S. special envoy had with Sudanese military and civilian leaders in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan’s state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, in a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalize any public expressions of support for the groups. Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.Israeli and international rights groups condemned the move as an assault on civil society and expressed solidarity...
MIDDLE EAST
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy