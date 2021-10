Online businesses have become a major part of the world we live in today. Not only it makes the commerce process easier for the business by providing them an easy and simple way of selling goods and services, but also for customers by simplifying the buying process and giving them more choices. Days when we had to go to the physical shop to purchase goods or services are long gone, now the entire world is literally in the palm of our hand. Even the banking industry has started to undergo digital transformation to make it possible for everyone to access the financial services from their devices. Our devices give us the chance to buy the goods or services from anywhere in the world, and have it delivered to us in a matter of days.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO