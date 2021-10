Own one size and your kitchen is nicely equipped. Own both sizes and you’re ready for anything—be ready. Rimmed baking sheets, also called half- and quarter-sheet pans, are true kitchen workhorses. You can use them for obvious tasks such as baking and roasting, or for spreading out cooked rice or pasta to cool before making salads—and much more. Invert the baking sheet and you have a workable pizza peel or baking stone; set a wire rack inside it and promote air circulation for crisping and preventing sogginess as you roast. Adding a well-made lid expands the sheet’s usefulness exponentially—you can cover food for convenient (and stackable) storage and safe transport, or prevent little hands from grabbing warm cookies. Snapping on a well-fitting lid also reduces your reliance on plastic wrap and aluminum foil. These baking sheets were already great. The lids topped them off.

