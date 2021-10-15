US Navy set to boot sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
By Breck Dumas
fox32chicago.com
10 days ago
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it is preparing to discharge sailors who refuse vaccination for COVID-19 as mandated by the Pentagon, and the service members who get the boot over their noncompliance run the risk of losing some veterans' benefits. The Navy sent out a press...
A viral Instagram post claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) health care workers are replacing nurses and doctors who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines and that the FEMA workers are not required to be vaccinated. Verdict: False. FEMA employees are subject to the executive order requiring federal employees within...
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday it has set up a special command to force out active-duty sailors who don't comply with a Nov. 28 deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Navy reservists have until Dec. 28 to comply or face disciplinary action from the new COVID Consolidated Disposition Authority for failing to obey a lawful order, possibly resulting in a less-than-honorable discharge, naval authorities said.
A Republican state senator in Alaska who previously refused to get vaccinated and wear a mask has tested positive for COVID-19. State Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Alaska, announced she tested positive for COVID-19 in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying it was her “turn to battle COVID head on.”. “Who do you...
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is issuing an order on Monday imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air effective Nov. 8, the White House said. Biden is also lifting restrictions in place since early 2020 that have barred...
Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House announced on Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
RWJ Barnabas Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in New Jersey, has dismissed 118 employees for refusing to be administered a Covid-19 vaccine. RWJ Barnabas says 99.7% of its more than 35,000 employees across dozens of facilities received the vaccine by the October 15th deadline set by Governor Murphy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is detailing its new international COVID-19 air travel polices for most foreign travelers to the U.S, which will include exemptions for kids and new federal contact tracing requirements. Beginning on November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft to the U.S. The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from broader country-based travel restrictions and bans toward what it terms a “vaccinations-based” system focused on the individual risk of the traveler.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There will be no state unemployment benefits for health care workers who are fired for refusing to get employer-mandated vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials said Thursday. Already, a small number of workers have quit rather than be fully vaccinated ahead of the deadline at month’s end.
(The Center Square) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the U.S. District Court in Arizona for a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of...
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
