Protests

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after...

Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Rome — Central Rome was gripped with violence this weekend as thousands of protesters marched against the toughest new vaccine mandates in the world. All Italians will soon be required to show a coronavirus "Green Pass," proving either vaccination, recovery in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours to enter their workplaces.
Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage

ROME (AP) — An extreme-right party’s violent exploitation of anger over Italy’s Coronavirus restrictions is forcing authorities to wrestle with the country’s fascist legacy and fueling fears there could be a replay of last week’s mobs trying to force their way to Parliament. Starting Friday, anyone entering workplaces in Italy...
Matteo Salvini
Giorgia Meloni
Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

ROME — (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head...
Italy's president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests

ROME -- Italy's president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy's economic recovery. President Sergio Mattarella spoke out as riot police again clashed with protesters at the port in the...
Neo-fascists exploit anger over COVID rules in Italy

ROME (AP) — An extreme-right party’s violent exploitation of anger over Italy’s coronavirus restrictions is forcing authorities to wrestle with the country’s fascist legacy and fueling fears there could be a replay of last week’s mobs trying to force their way to Parliament. Starting Friday, anyone entering workplaces in Italy...
Italy's rule requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 takes effect, sparking protests

ROME — Protests have erupted in Italy as a new anti-coronavirus regulation took effect requiring all workers to show a health pass to get into their places of employment. Police were out in force, schools planned to end classes early, and embassies issued warnings of possible violence on Friday amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they previously did in Rome.
#Italy#Trade Union#Protest Riot#Reuters#Forza Nuova#Cisl#Uil#Neo Nazi
Left-wing protestors take to the streets of Italy in anti-fascist rally after far-right mob tried to storm Parliament in anger at new Covid pass

Anti-fascist demonstrators today marched in Rome after last week's protest against the Italian Green Pass was hijacked by members of an extreme right party who tried to force their way into Parliament. Left-wing former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema and populist Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte took part in...
Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc come second.The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the U.N. climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.___Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
Trial opens against Italy's Salvini for blocked migrant ship

Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing in 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily keeping the people onboard at sea for days. It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister from 2018-2019 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League. Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests. He has...
Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956. Taking aim at the European Union Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and ally Poland during recent clashes over rule-of-law issues to Soviet-era hostility. The "EU speaks and behaves to us as and the Poles as if we were enemies", he said.
Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. The march was organized by nongovernmental organization Civil Unity Forum, an active promoter of the policies of Orban's Fidesz party, which has dominated Hungary's parliament with...
Polish mothers protest migrant pushbacks at Belarus border

Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU. "We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory -- without food, drink and access to shelter," the event organisers said on Facebook. Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross the border since August -- an unprecedented influx that the EU suspects Belarus is masterminding as retaliation against EU sanctions.
Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital

Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party Saturday departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said. The group began their journey Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Violent clashes erupted between security forces and Islamists in Lahore leaving at least...
Cuban street protester sentenced to 10 years in prison: family and NGO

A Cuban man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35 kilometers (20 miles) from Havana. On July 11 and 12 thousands of Cubans screaming "freedom" and "we are hungry" took to the streets in some 50 cities and towns to protest harsh living conditions and government repression. The rallies, which had no precedent since the Cuban revolution of 1959, left at least one person dead and dozens injured as security forces cracked down.
PROTESTS

