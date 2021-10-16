Is Injustice 3 set to be announced soon?

“Injustice” arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital tomorrow — Tuesday, October 19 — from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE). In this new clip, the split factions of the Justice League — Superman’s allies and Batman’s team — are forced to put aside their differences and fight once again as a united front when the majority of Arkham Asylum’s occupants are unleashed upon them in this clip from “Injustice,” an all-new DC Animated Movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release Tuesday, October 19, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital. The clip features the voices of Anson Mount (Batman) and Justin Hartley (Superman), and appearances by the villains Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Clayface, Bane and more.
