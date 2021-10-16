CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Truck driver in fatal Colorado crash found guilty of vehicular homicide

By CNN Newssource
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ap3Pc_0cTL79wX00

By Amanda Watts, CNN

The driver of a semi truck that plowed into traffic along Interstate 70 near Denver, killing four people, was convicted Friday of vehicular homicide and other charges, prosecutors said.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos was behind the wheel of the semi in April 2019, traveling at 85 mph, when the brakes failed, he told investigators at the time. He tried to pull over to the shoulder to avoid stopped traffic but another semi had already stopped there, according to an arrest affidavit.

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, told investigators “he thought he was going to die so he closed his eyes before hitting the stopped traffic,” the affidavit said.

In addition to four counts of vehicular homicide, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of 23 other charges, according to Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Six counts of assault in the first degree — extreme indifference; 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree — extreme indifference; two counts of vehicular assault — reckless; one count of reckless driving; and four counts of careless driving causing death.

His sentencing hearing is set for December 13.

The fiery 28-vehicle crash killed four people and injured several others, the Lakewood Police Department said at the time.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Colorado residents: Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson; William Bailey, 67, of Arvada; Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver; and Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada.

A witness told police that Aguilera-Mederos was “wide eyed” and “with a terrified look on his face” moments before the accident, according to the affidavit.

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the crash, authorities said at the time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

The post Truck driver in fatal Colorado crash found guilty of vehicular homicide appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Single-car crash kills driver in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver of a car that rolled on it's roof late Saturday night died from their injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened in the 5000 block of Centennial Blvd around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and police said arriving officers found the vehicle flipped over and the driver The post Single-car crash kills driver in Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: motorcyclist shot in both legs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a motorcyclist to a hospital. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 4th St. on reports of a shooting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. At the residence, officers found a man on the front porch who had been The post Pueblo Police: motorcyclist shot in both legs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 9-year-old hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 9-year-old was left seriously injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a crash at the intersection of Hwy 83 and Powers Blvd, according to Colorado Springs Police. The child received medical attention at the scene from the Colorado Springs Fire Department before being taken to a nearby hospital. The Major The post Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 9-year-old hospitalized appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigate alley shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday. At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Ash St. after someone reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming for help. At the scene, police found a man in an alley with an apparent gunshot The post Pueblo Police investigate alley shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Denver, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman in distress calls police, secures arrest for man wanted for several felony warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers were responding to a call from a woman in distress when they were able to identify a man wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft, according to Colorado Springs police. The woman in distress had called police to the 1400 block of Farnham Pt. at Oasis Apartments at The post Woman in distress calls police, secures arrest for man wanted for several felony warrants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Multiple patients’ taken to hospital after crash on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a traffic accident on Academy Boulevard resulted in "multiple patients" being taken to local hospitals. The crash happened just before noon near Meadowland Boulevard, which is just north of Austin Bluffs Parkway. CSFD said at least one person was trapped. #ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of The post ‘Multiple patients’ taken to hospital after crash on Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fatal crash temporarily shut down part of Highway 50 in Pueblo West Wednesday night. According to CDOT, the crash closed eastbound Hwy 50 between McCulloch Blvd. and Purcell Blvd. at 8:41 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., part of Hwy 50 opened while crews worked in the right lane to clear The post Colorado State Patrol investigates fatal crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller comments on rising Pueblo homicide rates

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, we reported that Pueblo is experiencing a 122% rise in the number of homicides from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, there were nine homicides in Pueblo. So far in 2021, there have been 20 homicides. According to crime statistics, the numbers outline a 19% increase in the overall crime index The post Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller comments on rising Pueblo homicide rates appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Truck Drivers#Reckless Driving#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Would-be robbery victim pepper sprays suspect, according to CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police say a would-be robbery victim managed to pepper spray his assailant when the suspect demanded he hand over some items he had just bought at a nearby store. According to the Colorado Springs Police Blotter, it happened off S. Academy in Colorado Springs. The victim was able to The post Would-be robbery victim pepper sprays suspect, according to CSPD appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Academy District 20 announced an update on the investigation into allegations that a teacher forced students to tape masks to their faces. According to Allison Cortez with D20, the district has finished interviews and is now analyzing all of the statements. At this time, Cortez is not sure when The post District 20 finishes interviews for investigation into photo of student with taped on mask appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several cars crashed near Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards Wednesday, causing a power outage that affected thousands of people. At least one power pole was severely damaged by a truck involved in the crash. Colorado Springs Utilities says nearly 3,000 people were without power. A few more details about the The post Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested after attempting to rob a shopper outside Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody Monday morning after attempting to rob a shopper outside a nearby Colorado Springs business. According to the police report, police from the Sand Creek Division responded to a robbery in progress at the 1800 S. Academy Blvd. The incident happened around 9:34 a.m. Shortly after, The post Suspect arrested after attempting to rob a shopper outside Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Man, 21 charged for distributing fentanyl, resulting in death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The US Attorney's Office in Denver says a Colorado Springs man is facing federal charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl near a school, resulting in death. Nathaniel Corser of Colorado Springs, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week, according to the Department of Justice. According to the United The post Man, 21 charged for distributing fentanyl, resulting in death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Police say they are conducting an investigation after discovering several racially divisive stickers around the the University’s campus on Monday.  The stickers read ‘white guilt is child abuse' and ‘they hate you for being white’. They also possess the name ’Hundred-Handers’ — a The post UCCS police investigating ‘racially divisive’ stickers placed around campus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters called to rescue worker trapped in trench

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trench collapsed at a worksite near Garden of the Gods Road Wednesday morning, trapping one worker up to his legs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the site near 1900 W. Garden of the Gods Road just before 10 a.m. Multiple rescue crews started The post Colorado Springs firefighters called to rescue worker trapped in trench appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect shot in the face, attempts murder with AR-15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police officers received several 9-1-1 calls about a shooting in the 6700 block of Montarbor Drive, near Cottonwood Creek Park on the northside of town. CSPD found the suspect, 34-year-old John Lott, outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound on his face. Officers say that Lott The post Suspect shot in the face, attempts murder with AR-15 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is in East Colorado Springs near Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The shooting happened at around 2:00 The post Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three men assault woman with her baby in Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are looking for three suspects in a carjacking overnight. It happened near Airport Road and Academy Boulevard in the 300 block of Gahart Drive. Saturday morning, around 2:00 a.m., a woman and her baby were in the car, when three men approached. The suspects pushed her out The post Three men assault woman with her baby in Colorado Springs carjacking appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

56% of CSPD staff receive exemption from mask mandate

EDITOR NOTE: An original version of this story used the 2021 City of Colorado Springs amended budget to calculate the number of Colorado Springs Police Department employees. Colorado Springs Police provided an updated figure Wednesday morning. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The deadline for Colorado Springs Police Department employees to either be vaccinated against COVID The post 56% of CSPD staff receive exemption from mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Another Manitou Springs business burglarized

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It happened again, yet another Manitou Springs local business has been burglarized. This time, the target was The Keg Lounge on Manitou Ave. "That's the most bothersome thing because all these places are mom and pop shops," Keg Lounge owner Matthew Milar said. "All these people are good people." Milar and his The post Another Manitou Springs business burglarized appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy