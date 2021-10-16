CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Fire at Mo. home involved in woman's kidnapping was arson

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINDYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has ruled that a fire at the Dallas County home of a suspect in the disappearance of a...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

MSHP: Driver fled accident that killed Missouri man

TANEY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Taney County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was eastbound on Route EE in Rockaway Beach. The car traveled off the road, overturned a passenger identified as Edward J. Cummins, 54, Forsyth, was...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kan. felon was traveling with pink handgun

RICHARDSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 1a.m. Friday hours, sheriff's deputies in Nebraska arrested 39-year-old Amber Gayer of Topeka, for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Driving Under Suspension. Gayer was booked into the Richardson...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KCPD: Driver who crashed into tree had been fatally shot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A driver who crashed Friday evening into a tree in Kansas City was later found to have been shot, police said. Officers were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to an injury accident. The man was unresponsive when police and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene of the crash, police said in a news release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

State reports death of 32-year-old Kansas inmate

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
Dallas County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies from injuries in 2-vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Missouri woman died from injuries in an accident that occurred just before 10p.m. Friday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Heather D. Gooch, 33, Springfield, was southbound at Missouri 413 four miles west of Springfield. The driver...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Phelps
St. Joseph Post

20-year-old enters plea to killing outside Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to killing another man during a struggle last year. Thorne McKendrick pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Michael Brown outside an east Kansas City home, according to the Jackson County prosecutor's office.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Arson#Fire Marshal#Windyville#Ap
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after head-on crash in an alley

CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Michael A. Minnick, 35, Wheeling, was southbound in an alley off 2nd Street in Braymer. A 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Tammy K. Clearhout, 50, Braymer, was northbound in another alley. The front of the Pontiac struck the front of the Nissan.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man calls 911 after crash, dies from injuries

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Friday in Phillips County. According to the Phillips County Sheriff, a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Brian Martin, 39, of Smith Center, was traveling in the 200 block of East Limestone Road. He swerved to miss...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Man dies after pulled from Kansas house fire

JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died from injuries in a house fire Thursday in Johnson County. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 11500 Block of Nieman Road in Overland Park, according to a media release. As they arrived, fire crews saw smoke coming...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KBI: Man wounded in officer shooting fired nail gun at police

NEMAHA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night outside a residence in Sabetha, Kansas, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Wednesday night at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County...
SABETHA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy