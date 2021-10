The Oromocto RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying three people involved in a break, enter and theft into a local business earlier this year. Police say the break-in occurred on July 18 around 3:30 a.m., in the compound of Sunbury Towing on Restigouche Road in Oromocto. Three individuals reportedly damaged a fence and gained entry into a parked vehicle. The individuals stole a radio and clothes from inside the vehicle before leaving on foot, according to Cpl. Matt Hansen of the west District RCMP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO