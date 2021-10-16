Minnesota Family’s Beloved Dog Killed With An Arrow

A Florida rancher who has been helping authorities search the alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie told his parents he was going hiking last week says there’s little chance he has survived there for two weeks.Alan McEwen has spent 30 years exploring the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, and says it contains so many treacherous threats to human life that make it all but impossible to survive in.“There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it,” Mr McEwen told Fox News.Since Mr Laundrie, 23, told his parents he was going hiking in the reserve on...

