There are some serious head-scratchers when it comes to the world of roadside sculptures and attractions in Michigan. We recently talked about one we discovered in the Upper Peninsula in the town of Daggett. The driveway display at N9273 US Hwy 41 in front of the Tom Wangerin Excavating Company includes a cow flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. Talk about strange, but also a great way to drive in new customers. But there are some that aren't so subtle, like the water tower in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO