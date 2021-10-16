CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Shorthanded Sixers Fall to Pistons in Preseason Finale

By Sean Barnard
phillysportsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fourth and final game of the preseason, the Sixers fell 112-108 in an uneventful matchup against the Detroit Pistons. With the regular season set to tip-off on Wednesday, the Sixers elected to give several starters the night off and allow the young guys some time to develop....

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons To Detroit

The Detroit Pistons hit the lottery this season when they got a chance to select Cade Cunningham with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, they could be looking for a backcourt mate for Cunningham and there is a big name available. Ben Simmons remains a huge storyline...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
CBS Philly

Report: Ben Simmons Expresses To Sixers ‘He Wants To Play But Isn’t Prepared Mentally’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been an eventful start to the NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers as drama continues to unfold surrounding Ben Simmons. Simmons met with head coach Doc Rivers and his teammates on Friday morning and told them he is not mentally ready to play with the team, reports say. Sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons reported to the team’s shootaround on Friday morning and has expressed he wants to play but isn’t mentally prepared. The source tells Shams that Simmons spoke with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire team Friday and accepted that everyone needs to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau coaches Knicks hard in preseason win against Pistons

The game was practically over as the New York Knicks were up by 11 with 23 seconds to go. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was still in a competitive and combative mood. He argued with the referee on what he felt was a non-call after a defender charged at his rookie guard, Miles McBride, that led to a turnover.
NBA
WLUC

Knicks bounce past Pistons in preseason play

NEW YORK, NY (WLUC) - _ Julius Randle had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Taj Gibson added 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks to lead New York. Derrick Rose had 14 points, five assists and two steals. R.J. Barrett added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks (3-0).
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers to finish preseason home stint vs. Nets

The Sixers’ second preseason performance was much better than their first, as they comfortably dealt with the Raptors for a 125-113 win. The bench performed well, eight players scored in double figures as minutes/touches were widely distributed, and the team shot an encouraging amount of threes, finishing the game 18-of-37 from deep.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Matisse
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Shaquille Harrison
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV, radio, notes for preseason finale

Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). For more Pistons news: Download our free, fast mobile app on iPhone and Android. Game notes: This is the final of four preseason games for the Pistons, with their regular season beginning Oct. 20 vs. the...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Maxey, Joe close out preseason on high notes despite loss to Pistons

Friday night’s game very much felt like the final one of the preseason with both teams missing a bunch of regulars. The Pistons wound up beating the Sixers, 112-108, at Little Caesars Arena. It doesn’t matter, but the Sixers finish their preseason 2-2. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (rest),...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Raptors#The Detroit Pistons#Stud Jerami Grant#Syracuse#Pts#Jhondarkhoney
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Grizzlies final score: Pistons get blown out 127-92

Isaiah Stewart getting his second foul of the night 1:17 into this game was a pretty good indicator of how things were going to go in Memphis. Just like in Saturday’s scrimmage, the starters struggled in this game. I wouldn’t start waving the panic flag yet since Cade Cunningham hasn’t played, but I would keep my hand close to it. The starters are young so struggles are to be expected, but the bench is way better right now.
NBA
Grand Haven Tribune

In preseason debut, Pistons' Hayes showcases areas to build on

After missing close to a week of practice due to an ankle sprain, the Detroit Pistons didn’t seem worried about Killian Hayes having an up-and-down preseason debut on Monday. Hayes, who is entering his second season after a injury-marred rookie season, has been a bright spot for the Pistons through...
NBA
inquirer.com

No Joel, Ben or Tobias: Sixers wrap preseason with supporting cast | Analysis

DETROIT — With about nine minutes to play in the 76ers’ preseason game Friday night, a fan seated just behind the visitors’ bench hollered, “Where is Ben Simmons?!”. Simmons was not in the building, yet his possible upcoming return still loomed over the Sixers’ Friday stay in Detroit. That marked the first possible day Simmons could participate in team activities after clearing the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols, but the team announced a few hours before the game that he did not make the trip in order to continue “reconditioning.”
NBA
The Oakland Post

Pistons power past Spurs in preseason opener

The Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-105 in the 2021-22 NBA preseason opener. The Pistons, who were without No. 1 overall pick point guard Cade Cunningham, were lead by forward Jerami Grant’s 19 points in 24 minutes of play. Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes, now playing for the Spurs, registered a game-high 20 points in a losing effort.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Grand Rapids Press

Pistons fall to Grizzlies 127-92 after slow start

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t overcome an ugly start after the Memphis Grizzlies stifled their efforts from tip-off until the final buzzer. The Pistons fell to the Grizzlies 127-92 on Monday in the second of the team’s four preseason games. Even the experience of Detroit’s bench couldn’t settle the team into...
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies ride huge first half to win over Pistons in preseason home finale

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant scored 24 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis knocked off the Detroit Pistons 127-92 in the team’s final home game of the preseason. Jaren Jackson Junior (20pts), Tyus Jones (15pts) and De’Anthony Melton (16pts) combined to hit 7 of the Grizzlies 15 3-pointers. Memphis also torched the […]
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Preseason injuries setting the Pistons back

The Detroit Pistons preseason has not gone to plan so far. We’ve yet to get our first look at number one pick Cade Cunningham, whose ankle injury has kept him sidelined and is starting to be more of a concern. Now Killian Hayes has been ruled out for game three...
NBA
NBA

Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble. The anticipated starting unit has yet to be intact as No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham missed his second preseason game with a sprained right ankle. Frank Jackson, who missed the opener also with an ankle injury, drew the start in Cunningham’s spot at Memphis. The third second-year Pistons starter, Saddiq Bey, suffered a left ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return. Grant finished with 13 points to lead Pistons starters, who combined for 41 points. Hayes had six points on 2 of 9 shooting to go with two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. Stewart had six points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 16 minutes.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy