As much as I look forward to Apple's big iPhone reveal every year, I'm more excited this year by what I'm seeing about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Google's in-house Tensor chip. (Here's all the rumors we've heard about Google's new phone ) And I've been a happy iPhone owner for years, so this feeling is coming as a surprise. In part this feeling comes from Apple's lackluster iPhone 13 upgrades. Don't get me wrong -- the iPhone 13 is impressive. Better screens? Yep. Better cameras? Yep. Longer battery life? It's there. A "free" iPhone 13 for trade-in? Sign me up right now. (On second thought -- nope, I'm not big on upgrading my phone every couple of years, and those carrier deals come with a lot of caveats anyway.)

