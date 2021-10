A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 2:30 PM followed by military honors at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, WI. Father Sam will officiate . Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Refreshment will be served following the service.

TOMAH, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO