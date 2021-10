The No. 20 ranked Florida Gators hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers in Death Valley for an SEC match up this Saturday. The Gators will look to avenge a surprise loss to the Tigers last year, in a game where the Tigers had many of their star players missing in action. This years game is much of the same, with the Tigers dealing with a ton of injuries and head coach Ed Orgeron's seat red hot as we hit the midway point of the season. The Gators currently sit at 4-2 on the season heading into this road match up while the Tigers sit at 3-3.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO