Five members of an advisory council to Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona resigned, criticizing Sinema for opposing certain legislative priorities held by Democrats. “In order to have the representative democracy that our nation strives for, we must protect voting rights by passing the Freedom to Vote Act. In the face of complete refusal to compromise from the opposing side, this means we must amend or abolish the filibuster, a Jim Crow relic designed to keep power in the hands of the few,” the former members of Sinema’s Veterans Advisory Council wrote in their resignation letter, released by Common Defense.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO