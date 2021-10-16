MACHINE HEAD Fans Celebrate Band's 30th Anniversary: A Video Message From 'Head Cases' Worldwide

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza has told The Metal Mixtape in a new interview that he and his bandmates are no longer partaking in the rock and roll debauchery on the road that earned them a reputation as being "wild men" during the group's early years. "As we've gotten older, it's just that natural progression," he explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Gary [Holt, EXODUS guitarist] and I are 57, so we're both grandfathers. So that's not a part of our lifestyle anymore. I haven't had alcohol in my system for years. I don't drink soda or juice or anything; I just drink water. We cleaned that up a hundred percent. So the performances are much more clear; they're much more memorable. And when you go up there, it's all about the performance now. It's not about, 'Oh, shit, man. What's going on after tonight? We've got a bunch of broads in here. I can't wait to get offstage and pop a beer and go out and mingle and have a good time.' It's not like that anymore, and I mean not even close — it's completely 180 [degrees] the other way."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO