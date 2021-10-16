CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Alumni Homecoming at UGAy

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Not welcome at the regular Alum Homecoming? Does Al Sharpton know about that?. when practiced by Caucasians. Don't you watch CNN?. I disagree- caucasian tribalism is fine IMHO if.. [2]. Oct 16, 2021, 11:32 AM. They actually consider themselves as a tribe and not the standard as if everyone...

www.tigernet.com

abc17news.com

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

At a beautiful and painful Howard homecoming, there were two kinds of Black excellence

Black excellence is more than words. It is visible, and on Saturday afternoon at Howard University, you could find it in the beaming faces representing the homecoming royal court. The women made up like starlets, their Bison blue dresses accented by the shine from their tiaras, and the men embellished by white satin sashes over their sweater-and-plaid-tie combos with gray khakis.
SOCIETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Why we need to combat critical race theory

Across America a radical ideology is taking hold. Critical race theory argues that the United States is founded on racial supremacy and oppression. Instead of viewing each American as an individual, critical race theory teaches people to regard one another as either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. A form of Marxism, critical race theory categorizes society not by class but by race. It is an inherently divisive ideology.
EDUCATION
Al Sharpton
Reader's Digest

How to Respond When Someone Says “All Lives Matter”

Conversations about race are difficult even in the best of times. But over this past contentious year, Americans—both White and BIPOC—have argued over different perspectives on race relations, including whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, how prevalent institutional racism actually is, whether there can be voting-rights restrictions, and the idea of police reform. But few issues are more polarizing than the language people use in their conversations about how to stop racism or whether racism even exists. That’s why you’ve probably heard the slogan “Black Lives Matter” countered with the phrase “All Lives Matter.”
SOCIETY
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
TheAtlantaVoice

McDaniel: The RNC is reaching out to Black Americans in Georgia

This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) re-opened our Black American Community Center focused on Black engagement in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the second minority outreach center we’ve established in the Peach State and the second RNC Black American Community Center we’ve opened nationally this year. As we lay out our midterm election ground game, continuing to make inroads with the […]
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Condoleezza Rice Faces Backlash For Stance On Critical Race Theory On ‘The View’

Fans dragged former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice over comments she made regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in schools on ‘The View.’. During a discussion about how much influence parents should have in their children’s education on The View on Wednesday October 20, director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stirred up a rousing conversation surrounding critical race theory being taught in schools as she guest co-hosted the daytime talk show. She voiced concerns about the way history is taught, and said she wanted to make sure that white students aren’t made to feel guilty in the process.
STANFORD, CA

