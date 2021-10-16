CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: an expanded franchise for a new generation

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally headed to theaters. The newest movie in the franchise is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters 2, which was released more than 30 years ago. Its director, Jason Reitman, is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed both of the original...

wmleader.com

theplaylist.net

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Early Reviews Are Mixed: Nostalgia-Filled Mess Or Emotional, Honorable Tribute?

For decades, the idea of “Ghostbusters 3” has been something fans of the franchise have been dying to see. But as the years went on and after Harold Ramis’ passing, that seemed like a real pipedream and fans seemed content with the two films and ancillary material. But then, in 2016, “Ghostbusters” was rebooted and those fans rose up (in some truly scary and/or toxic ways, in some instances) to rage against Paul Feig’s film in a way that shocked many people. So, needless to say, when Sony decided it was a good idea to make another “Ghostbusters” film, fans were both excited and extremely apprehensive. And with early reviews for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” it’s still not completely clear if Jason Reitman and his cast were able to deliver a film that will please diehards but also move the franchise forward.
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Impresses Fans at Surprise New York Comic-Con Screening

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has already had one surprise screening at Cinemacon back in August, with fans seeming to be quite pleased with the belated sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies. At New York Comic-Con another group of fans were delighted to get the opportunity to see the movie ahead of its theatrical debut next month, and again the word coming from the screening is that the movie is a huge nostalgic win for Jason and Ivan Reitman. That can only be good for fans of the franchise who are eagerly awaiting the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson to the series.
nerdreactor.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pays Homage to Classic while Being Its Own Film (Review)

Ghostbusters is a piece of pop culture history, and there are so many things to love about the films including an iconic theme song that plays every Halloween, the Ecto-1 car, and the ghost-capturing proton packs. The first two films were directed by Ivan Reitman and featured an amusing and memorable team with Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond Stantz, Harold Ramis as Egon Spengler, and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. After a few decades, fans will finally get to see the continuation of the series with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a film directed by Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman. The torch has been passed, and the sequel tells the story of a new generation and how they are connected to the past. It’s a love letter to the classic movies while also paving the way for the likable, new cast.
flickeringmyth.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife showcases on new magazine covers and poster

Ahead of the movie’s release next month, Total Film has unveiled the Ghostbusters: Afterlife-themed covers for the next issue of its magazine featuring stars Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, and Finn Wolfhard; check them out below along with a new Cinemark poster showcasing the iconic Ecto-1…. From writer and...
/Film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Hopes The New Movie 'Sets The Table' For More Sequels

After nearly two years of release delays (thanks, Covid) Jason Reitman's continuation of his father's legacy is finally locked into a release date. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hits theaters November 19, 2021 so that means the publicity machine is gearing up, including a panel at New York Comic-Con last weekend with some key players, including Jason and Ivan Reitman, followed by a surprise screening for the fans in attendance.
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Already in Development? Ernie Hudson Has Heard Rumors

While Ghostbusters fans patiently wait to return to the world of spectres and spooks in long, long-awaited sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, returning star Ernie Hudson has hinted that a fourth installment is already in the works. Though Hudson seems in the dark over the matter, he states he has now heard rumors that the studio plans to pick up the phone and call the Ghostbusters all over again, with a script already being written.
Complex

Watch Finn Wolfhard Field ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Questions on ‘Fallon’

With the long-awaited fourth season of the Duffer brothers’ Stranger Things expected to premiere at some point next year, it’s no surprise to see the stars of the enthusiastically obsessed-over series still being inundated with questions about the extended production. Monday, Finn Wolfhard—who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix hit—was...
epicstream.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Gets An Action-Packed Third Trailer

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Just when you thought there couldn't be any more strange things in the neighborhood, along comes yet another official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. The latest trailer which premiered on October 18 comes as the fifth...
411mania.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Co-Writer Gil Kenan on Franchise Continuity, Exclusive Theatrical Windows, the Film’s Long Road to Release

After several delays, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic Ghostbusters film franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is finally due to release in theaters next month. Ahead of the film’s release, co-writer and executive producer Gil Kenan sat down with 411mania for an exclusive interview to discuss bringing this dream to life. Kenan...
/Film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife International Trailer Teases The Legacy Of Egon Spengler And A Familiar Threat

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is nearly upon us. It's been nearly two years since the first trailer for this movie debuted, and thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it's been a long road to get the movie into theaters. Come rain or shine, the "Ghostbusters" sequel from director Jason Reitman ("Juno"), son of original franchise director Ivan Reitman, is coming to theaters in November. So far Sony Pictures has played things pretty close to the vest when it comes to revealing certain story details about the film, but a new "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" international trailer finally teases the legacy of Egon Spengler, who has left the fate of the world in the hands of his grandchildren.
