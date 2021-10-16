Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: an expanded franchise for a new generation

Ghostbusters is a piece of pop culture history, and there are so many things to love about the films including an iconic theme song that plays every Halloween, the Ecto-1 car, and the ghost-capturing proton packs. The first two films were directed by Ivan Reitman and featured an amusing and memorable team with Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond Stantz, Harold Ramis as Egon Spengler, and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. After a few decades, fans will finally get to see the continuation of the series with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a film directed by Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman. The torch has been passed, and the sequel tells the story of a new generation and how they are connected to the past. It’s a love letter to the classic movies while also paving the way for the likable, new cast.
