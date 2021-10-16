Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: an expanded franchise for a new generation

For decades, the idea of “Ghostbusters 3” has been something fans of the franchise have been dying to see. But as the years went on and after Harold Ramis’ passing, that seemed like a real pipedream and fans seemed content with the two films and ancillary material. But then, in 2016, “Ghostbusters” was rebooted and those fans rose up (in some truly scary and/or toxic ways, in some instances) to rage against Paul Feig’s film in a way that shocked many people. So, needless to say, when Sony decided it was a good idea to make another “Ghostbusters” film, fans were both excited and extremely apprehensive. And with early reviews for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” it’s still not completely clear if Jason Reitman and his cast were able to deliver a film that will please diehards but also move the franchise forward.

