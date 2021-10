Recent privacy changes for mobile advertising, investors wondered what it could mean for. They won’t have to wait long for an answer. Facebook (ticker: FB) is set to report third quarter earnings results after the market closes on Monday, but news from Snap (SNAP) sent Facebook shares down 5.1% in Friday trading after results for Snapchat’s parent company fell short of expectations. A key concern among investors was the impact of Apple’s changes to targeted advertising on mobile devices: Apple now asks users if they want to opt in to the practice, and data from research firm Flurry suggests only 15% of U.S. consumers opt into tracking when offered the choice. Facebook’s report on Monday will show how widespread the impact is to mobile advertising-focused firms.

