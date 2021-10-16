Carbaugh’s corner: La Grande football finding its groove at the right time

Buy Now La Grande’s Cole Jorgensen (51) sacks Burns quarterback Dalhton Proffitt (19) during the Tigers’ 35-20 win over the Hilanders at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

In a 44-14 loss to top-ranked Estacada, it looked like the La Grande football team was completely lost.

Since that loss on Sept. 23, the Tigers have flipped the switch and seem to be back on track. Fans and sportswriters alike are not the only ones noticing the major upswing, with head coach Rich McIlmoil noting the same improvements.

“I think we’re turning a corner at this point in the season,” he said after last week’s win over Nyssa/Harper Charter.

With a bye this week, here are some things that have stood out this season from the Tigers.

A big key for La Grande has been playing an old school, ground-and-pound offense that wears opposing defenses down. That was certainly the case in a 35-20 win over Burns on Oct. 1, in which La Grande had to come back from down two scores. With the game knotted up early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers broke loose for several large runs from Brody MacMillan to pull away.

While MacMillan’s return from injury has been key, the overall progression of the team’s offensive unit has been noticeable. McIlmoil emphasized that setting the tone early with a hard-nosed rushing attack allows quarterback Logan Williams to have more time in the pocket to execute his throws.

This was the case in the win over Nyssa/Harper Charter, in which the Tigers scored early and often. La Grande came out running, turning a 35-point first quarter into a 55-16 victory. The win brought La Grande’s record to 4-1 on the year.

Paired with a heavy rushing attack is a sturdy defensive effort led by senior Cole Jorgenson on the defensive line. La Grande is holding opponents to just 18.4 points per game, with no team besides Estacada scoring more than 20 in a single contest.

McIlmoil was clear after the loss to Estacada that the game would be used as a measuring stick. While the loss was a major blow early in the season, the team has found its stride in the following contests. Ranked No. 7 in the OSAA Class 4A rankings, La Grande will likely be a much- improved unit if it matches up with No. 1 Estacada in the playoffs. Although the Tigers still have a long way to go before making a run in the playoffs, things are starting to trend in the right direction late in the season for La Grande.