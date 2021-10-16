CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale demands law student apologize to peers for 'triggering' them

 8 days ago
Administrators at Yale Law School spent weeks trying to get...

Lawyers, Law Students, Law School Administrators, and Language

[1.] Words and phrases can have different meanings, connotations, and associations to different people. "Work will set you free," for instance, might seem like a perfectly good slogan to many. (Consider freedom from economic dependency on parents or spouses or the government.) But it might not work well for listeners who know it was also the sign written in German at the entrance to Auschwitz. At least it will yield an unpleasant association for them—never a good effect for a slogan supposed to inspire people. And it might make them question the motives of the speaker, even if they ultimately answer the question with "he probably just didn't know the connection."
Secret Recordings of Yale Law School Posted Online

Trent Colbert, a Native American and Federalist Society student at Yale Law School, has self-identified as the student who stood up to the powers-that-be at Yale Law School about an email he wrote that used the words 'trap house'. Some people on campus thought these words were offensive and issued a statement about the potential harm done to the community.
At Yale Law School, a party invitation ignites a firestorm

Maoist reeducation camps have nothing on Yale Law School. If you think this is an exaggeration, okay, it is, but keep reading. Last month, a second-year law student sent some classmates an invitation to a party — to celebrate Constitution Day, of all things. The student, Trent Colbert, who has...
When the law teacher becomes the student

If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s our need for nimble adaptation. Law has historically been slow to adapt to change and innovation. But the arrival of COVID-19 changed the way we conduct business, from navigating Zoom hearings and using VPNs to juggling child care and homeschooling for those with young children. Even turning off video filters proved challenging, as illustrated by the kitty cat lawyer Zoom hearing on YouTube.
Yale Law School’s Free Speech Blunder Bolsters the Federalist Society’s Victim Mentality

The debate over free speech on campus erupted again on Wednesday with the publication of a Washington Free Beacon article alleging that Yale Law School retaliated against a conservative student’s speech. The school pressured the student, a Federalist Society member, into apologizing for an email deemed racist by multiple classmates, according to the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium. The story drew widespread scorn from the right: Sen. Tom Cotton described Yale’s alleged conduct as “insanity,” a sentiment shared by fellow critics of contemporary higher education in the U.S.
Shenanigans at Yale Law School

Reprinted with permission, the article is by Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon, originally published here. I did not think a summary with link would do this one justice:. Administrators at Yale Law School spent weeks pressuring a student to apologize for a "triggering" email in which he referred...
Buckley Program hosts event on free speech after recent Yale Law School controversy

Eda Aker and Sarah Cook, Contributing Photographers. Amid national conversations about racism and free speech triggered by Yale Law School’s recent handling of an allegedly-discriminatory email sent by student Trent Colbert LAW ’23, The William F. Buckley Jr. Program hosted a discussion on Friday on how universities balance free speech with discrimination claims from students.
Yale to Not Host Harvard Students Overnight at the Game Due to Covid-19

Yale will not host Harvard College students during this year’s Harvard-Yale football game due to coronavirus-related restrictions, recommending students arrive and leave the day of the Game, the Harvard Dean of Students Office wrote in an email Friday. Last year, the schools cancelled the highly-anticipated football game for the first...
Don't Use the Term 'Trap House' in Your Party Invite at Yale Law School

At Yale Law School, a second-year student who is part Cherokee has come under fire from administrators and some black students for sending a message via an online forum inviting others to a party hosted by the Federalist Society and the Native American Law Students Association (NALSA). As Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium first reported, the issue stemmed from students objecting to the use of the word "trap house" when promoting the party, with critics from the Black Law Students Association alleging the party supports "black face" and that the conservative Federalist Society "has historically supported anti-Black rhetoric." Administrators received nine complaints about the party invite, and promptly summoned the student in question to their office.
Faculty, students question Yale’s fundraising priorities

Yale’s latest capital campaign, which launched on Oct. 2 and aims to raise $7 billion, has generated discussion among students and faculty about Yale’s rising emphasis on the sciences, as well as how Yale’s $31.2 billion endowment can be most effectively and ethically allocated. The capital campaign occurs once during...
