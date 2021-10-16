CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Experts Slam Biden’s Plan To Build Government-Funded Wind Farms

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lc7tf_0cTKcIoK00

Thomas Catenacci

Energy experts criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to prioritize wind farms, arguing wind power is costly, inefficient and indirectly produces greenhouse gas emissions.

Wind energy, like solar, is often unreliable since it is intermittent, or highly dependent on nature and out of the control of suppliers, according to the experts. Higher reliance on wind to produce even a fraction of a nation’s energy supply, therefore, cou ld lead to higher prices depending on the weather.

“Both wind and solar have Achilles heels in that they’re intermittent,” Dan Kish, a senior fellow at the Institute for Energy Research, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that the administration would fund up to seven offshore wind farms across the country, which would have a total capacity of 30 gigawatts by 2030, enough energy to power 10 million homes. The plan is part of Biden’s ambitious plans to cut U.S. emissions 50% by 2030 and have a 100% carbon-free electricity grid by 2035.

On average, however, offshore wind produces just 45% of its energy capacity because of its intermittent production capability, government data showed.

“It is amazing that they’re touting wind at the very time when the EU is going through an energy crisis, in which they’re shutting down factories, fertilizer production, agricultural processing because their wind isn’t working,” Kish continued. “And it’s driven up the cost of energy to replace it.”

“That the Biden administration is out there touting it and we want to go in the same direction they’ve gone in, I don’t know, you can’t make this stuff up,” he said.

Europe has experienced sharp increases in oil, natural gas and coal prices over the last several months, leading to the demise of at least 12 utility companies in the U.K. alone, according to Forbes. The high prices were largely triggered by Europe’s rapid shift to renewable energies over the last decade, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Lower than expected wind gusts led to lower energy production and thus a sudden shift back to fossil fuel, according to the WSJ. European utilities have even been switching back to coal which is more carbon intensive than either oil or natural gas.

“Often, you’re pairing clean energy from wind with dirty energy from natural gas in order to be able to allow the wind into the grid itself,” American Institute for Economic Research senior faculty Ryan Yonk told the DCNF. “So we end up with strange outcomes where, as you add more wind, you have to add more fossil fuels in order to have a backup.”

As a researcher at Utah State University, Yonk co-authored a 2015 report that highlighted the inefficiency of wind energy. The paper argued that wind power “cannot be relied upon” to produce U.S. electricity and would lead to high carbon emissions caused by rebooting oil and gas power plants during times of low wind.

Yonk added that wind may be beneficial in some particular areas of the country, but that it cannot be relied upon as a blanket policy.

“We’ve supplanted geographically-specific policies for a general policy that wind and solar are generally good and fossil fuel is bad,” Yonk told the DCNF. “And that puts the ability to consistently produce energy at a reasonable price in jeopardy.”

In 2014, billionaire American investor Warren Buffett alluded to the inefficiency of wind energy, explaining that government subsidies sustain the industry.

“On wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms,” Buffett said at the time, according to U.S. News & World Report. “That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Warren Buffett
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Yellowhammer News

State Sen. Sessions: Biden could declare a ‘state of emergency,’ remove regulations to alleviate some supply chain issues

There’s no part of the economy that is immune to the supply-chain disruptions around the U.S. economy, especially here in Alabama. The impact has been high prices for consumers on commodities that are affecting every sector, including agriculture. During an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Farms#Offshore Wind Power#Interior#Eu
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Free Press - TFP

Gas Soars To $7.59 A Gallon In California Town As Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs Nationwide

The price of gasoline in a remote California town reached $7.59 per gallon this week as energy costs continue to rise nationwide and show no sign of slowing down. The town — Gorda, California — is located in a rural part of the state about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco and is known for its high gasoline prices due to its distance from other areas with gas pumps, according to ABC 7. The price of premium-grade gasoline, used for cars with engines that require higher octane fuel, in Gorda surged to nearly $8.50 per gallon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy