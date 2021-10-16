“Hiko in Tonga” to Screen at A Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the PAWS Dog of the Week, it’s two for one with cuties Brownie and Tonga. They are a friendly bonded pair of best pals that would like to be adopted together. These seven and eight-year-old beagle pups love to lay on the couch and snuggle. (Credit: PAWS Chicago) Tonga enjoys snoozing on a stack of pillows, while Brownie takes a running jump start to leap onto the couch. Both are well behaved ladies who enjoy going for walks and being petted. Double the fun and make your home a little sweeter by adopting Brownie and Tonga by making an appointment for an in-person adoption. Click here to go to the PAWS Chicago website. Join PAWS Chicago on Friday November 12 for the 20th annual Fur Ball at the Drake Hotel. Chicago’s premier pet-friendly black tie gala featuring a red carpet, dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions. Tickets are available online by clicking here at PAWS Chicago.org/furball.

