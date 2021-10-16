CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

“Hiko in Tonga” to Screen at A Church

By Brooke Gilmore
arkvalleyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Local Buena Vista filmmaker, juggler and magician Paprika Leaverton will screen her award-winning movie titled “Hiko in Tonga” at 7:00 p.m. on October 22 at A Church in Salida. Leaverton is a juggler and magician with Walkabout Productions and Salida Circus. She also produced, directed, wrote and co-edited this 62-minute film...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Brownie And Tonga

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the PAWS Dog of the Week, it’s two for one with cuties Brownie and Tonga. They are a friendly bonded pair of best pals that would like to be adopted together. These seven and eight-year-old beagle pups love to lay on the couch and snuggle. (Credit: PAWS Chicago) Tonga enjoys snoozing on a stack of pillows, while Brownie takes a running jump start to leap onto the couch. Both are well behaved ladies who enjoy going for walks and being petted. Double the fun and make your home a little sweeter by adopting Brownie and Tonga by making an appointment for an in-person adoption. Click here to go to the PAWS Chicago website. Join PAWS Chicago on Friday November 12 for the 20th annual Fur Ball at the Drake Hotel. Chicago’s premier pet-friendly black tie gala featuring a red carpet, dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions. Tickets are available online by clicking here at PAWS Chicago.org/furball.
CHICAGO, IL
SkySports

Konrad Hurrell: St Helens confirm signing of Tonga international from Leeds Rhinos

Konrad Hurrell will link up with his Tonga national team head coach Kristian Woolf at St Helens after his long-rumoured move to the Super League champions was confirmed. The 30-year-old centre has signed a one-year deal with Saints and makes the switch from Leeds Rhinos, where he has spent the past three seasons following a move from Gold Coast Titans.
RUGBY
cbslocal.com

PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Brownie And Tonga

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the PAWS Dog of the Week, it’s two for one with cuties Brownie and Tonga. They are a friendly bonded pair of best pals that would like to be adopted together. These seven and eight-year-old beagle pups love to lay on the couch and snuggle. Tonga...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy