CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

By ANDREW WILKS
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYkqi_0cTKZpWu00
Turkey Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, is welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of their meeting at Huber Villa presidential palace, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus.

Erdogan had been in office for more than two years when Merkel came to power in 2005. Since then, they have built a relationship based on pragmatism that has weathered several crises.

“I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government,” Erdogan said at an Istanbul news conference.

The leaders discussed Turkey’s relations with Germany and the European Union, as well as Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara’s interests have collided with Europe's.

However, Merkel has often adopted a conciliatory approach to Turkey, emphasizing the common interests of Turkey and the West.

After admitting hundreds of thousands of refugees to Germany in 2015, she stressed Turkey’s role in preventing a repeat of such large-scale migration to Europe and helped engineer a deal for Turkey to stem the flow of people seeking to cross the Aegean Sea.

The topic of migration dominated the leaders’ comments on Saturday. Merkel promised that EU support for Turkey, which hosts 4 million refugees, would continue and said the incoming administration in Berlin will value ties with Turkey. Germany's political parties are holding talks on a new coalition government since an election in September, and Merkel is staying on in a caretaker role until that government is in place.

“We always have common interests, and that’s how the next federal government will see it,” she said.

Erdogan thanked his guest for her “positive contributions” in Turkey’s long-running bid for EU membership and her support for the 3 million-strong Turkish community in Germany.

Relations with Turkey proved one of the toughest areas for Merkel during her 16 years in office, especially as Erdogan ramped up attacks on European leaders while overseeing growing authoritarianism at home.

Ankara’s foreign policy also saw Merkel’s government back limited EU sanctions on Turkey and restrictions on arms sales.

Germany has voiced concerns about the influence of Turkish institutions within its borders and banned Turkish politicians from campaigning in 2017, leading Erdogan to compare German officials to Nazis. There are concerns in Ankara that the next German government will be less tolerant of such differences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
Mitchellrepublic.com

Turkey's Erdogan blasts ambassadors' call for philanthropist's release

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan slammed ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, over their call for philanthropist Osman Kavala's release, saying Turkey should not be hosting them, in comments reported on Thursday. The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

‘That’s it?’ Angela Merkel bids Brussels farewell as she wraps up final EU summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel bid Brussels farewell during her final European Union summit. Merkel held a press conference alongside the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert as her 107th summit throughout her 16 year term drew to a close. “That’s it?" Merkel asks Seibert. “Yes," he replies. “Yes! Have a great...
POLITICS
AFP

'Monument' Merkel gets standing ovation at last EU summit

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Friday at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs. An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower", Michel said.
EUROPE
Axios

Merkel's farewell spoiled by Poland crisis at EU summit

Angela Merkel took up her vaunted mantle as Europe's crisis manager for what could be the last time tonight, as she urged the EU to find compromise in its showdown with Poland. Why it matters: The European Commission has threatened to withhold over $40 billion in pandemic recovery funds after...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Ap#Turkish#Bosporus#The European Union#Eu
Council on Foreign Relations

Erdogan Might Be Too Sick to Keep Leading Turkey

October 19, 2021 2:05 pm (EST) Since 2019, Turkey experts, journalists, and pollsters have been eyeing the Turkish general election scheduled for 2023. This is probably because the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) suffered humiliating defeats of its mayoral candidates in Turkey’s major population centers, including Istanbul, in the 2019 local elections. Regular polling since those elections reveal that the AKP’s popularity is soft, even as it maintains a grip on Turkey’s political institutions and the media. Anecdotally, it seems that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has worn out his welcome, especially among young people.
WORLD
WNCY

Turkey’s Erdogan faces uphill battle to curb ‘exorbitant prices’

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan has wheeled a trolley around one of the new grocery stores he hopes will bring Turkey’s “exorbitant” prices under control, but his unorthodox effort to combat inflation is failing to impress shoppers and retailers. Accompanied by his wife and daughter, Erdogan went shopping near...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Poland triggers an existential crisis for Europe

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
POLITICS
columbuspost.com

Government visit to Turkey – President Merkel on farewell visit to Turkey – News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan look forward to closer cooperation, even under the new German government. During his farewell visit as head of state in Istanbul on Saturday, Merkel supported the continuation of the refugee agreement with the European Union, which facilitated negotiations five years ago.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel to Hold Farewell Talks With China's Li on Monday

BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold virtual farewell talks on Monday with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and will also receive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. Merkel and Li will discuss bilateral and international relations, economic issues, climate change...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Turkey’s Erdogan overhauls cenbank MPC, appoints two new members

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed central bank monetary policy committee (MPC) members Semih Tumen, Ugur Namik Kucuk and Abdullah Yavas on Thursday, appointing two new members in their place, according to the country’s Official Gazette. Erdogan appointed Taha Cakmak as a deputy central bank governor and Yusuf...
BUSINESS
newschain

Germany’s Merkel meets Israeli leaders on farewell visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a final official visit to Israel on Sunday, saying she had been fortunate to play a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries after the horrors of the Holocaust during the Second World War. The visit capped Mrs Merkel’s 16 years in office,...
POLITICS
WGAU

Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence." Francis also waded into a highly contentious political debate in Europe, calling on the international community...
WORLD
AFP

Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956. Taking aim at the European Union Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and ally Poland during recent clashes over rule-of-law issues to Soviet-era hostility. The "EU speaks and behaves to us as and the Poles as if we were enemies", he said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

EU unconvinced by Polish arguments on rule of law changes

Polish arguments that fundamental judicial changes the country has made would not undermine the European Union on Friday failed to convince key bloc leaders who said that the withholding of billions in EU recovery funds would likely continue unless Warsaw falls back into line. At the end of a two-day EU summit dominated by the standoff over core values like judicial independence and the primacy of EU law in member states, a large majority of leaders insisted that preparations for sanctions against Poland needed to continue apace. “No European country can call itself European if it's judges are not...
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy