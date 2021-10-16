CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Acer PREDATOR GM712 4K projector supports a refresh rate up to 240 Hz and a 4K UHD display

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take your gaming to new horizons with the Acer PREDATOR GM712 4K projector. Supporting a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz—depending on the device you’re using—it’s compatible with...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

BenQ V7050i review: A somewhat affordable 4K UST laser TV projector with great picture

Home theatre projectors have been around for years and are only getting better. Traditionally, you’d have to mount them on your ceiling at a distance to get a larger picture. Over the past few years, UST (ultra-short throw) projectors have gained in popularity. This is because they can sit closer to your wall on a stand. However, they are quite a bit pricier than other alternatives.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Acer launches Predator Orion desktop, 4K gaming projectors, and gaming desk

Acer launched its Predator Orion 7000 Gaming desktop, two Predator 4K gaming projectors, and a Predator gaming desk. The launches were part of a fall line-up that the Taiwanese hardware maker unveiled today. With the launch of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system, we’ll see if we also get an...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

GPC 2021 | The Predator GD711 is Acer's new up-to-4K projector for gamers

Acer has unveiled the Predator GD711 as its new "smart projector" for gaming. It is rated to throw HDR10 content at "high dynamic contrast" and a wide color gamut, at a brightness of up to 4,000 LED lumens. The projector is compatible with PCs or consoles, offering a high refresh rate on either platform.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#Acer Predator#Projector#Refresh Rate#Football#K Uhd#The Acer Predator#Dynamicblack
cgmagonline.com

Acer Unveils New Laptops, Desktop, 4K Projectors and More

Acer just finished up its holiday press conference, during the live stream the company revealed some upcoming products hitting the market this holiday and beyond. First up, Acer is looking to expand its antimicrobial PC line up, which are PCs that are resistant to germs and are a pretty big market currently. Its first new antimicrobial PC is the TravelMate Spin P4, which features a 14-inch FHD display, silver colour design, 11th-gen vPro processors, up to a 1TB M.2 SSD and more. The device weighs in at about 3.37 pounds and features Thunderbolt 4 and RJ45 Ethernet ports, it also comes with a 4G LTE option. The TravelMate Spin P4 is set to release sometime in January 2022 for $1,099.99 USD.
ELECTRONICS
Focus Daily News

XGIMI Launches Aura, First 4K Short Throw Projector

SUNNYVALE, CA – October 12th, 2021. XGIMI LIMITED, a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today announced the launch of a new 4K ultra short-throw laser projector, the Aura. As XGIMI’s first laser projector, the Aura is aiming to become the new living room centerpiece, claiming the throne that has been held for decades by traditional television sets.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
T3.com

BenQ TK700STi review: a killer 4K gaming projector

BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR Gaming... BenQ Home Theater TK700STI... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Our BenQ TK700STi projector review reveals that gaming has really come of age when you look at the best projectors these days. The BenQ TK700STi is a compact beamer...
NFL
Mac Observer

HYPER Releases Dual 4K HDMI Display Support to M1 MacBooks

HYPER has unveiled two products that help you extend your M1 MacBook’s display. These are Plug-n-Play products that don’t need software drivers. Both products deliver dual 4K HDMI extended video output over a single USB-C connection. Price – US$129.99. Connect 2 HDMI Displays at 4K Video. Give any M1/Intel MacBook...
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

$55 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K AV1 videos, Wi-Fi 6

Amazon will release new Fire TV Sticks from time to time, and most are only mildly interesting, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick TV 4K Max brings two new interesting features with 4K AV1 video playback, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity which should prevent buffering for higher bitrate 4K videos.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple M1X MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with notched display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100 W cooling fans, and similar pricing - rumors run amok following Unleashed event announcement

Rumors have started running amok following the announcement of the upcoming Apple event. Most expect Cupertino to reveal the M1X MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 at the event, and many leakers have been doubling down on older tips or even revealing new ones, such as the perturbing possibility that the 2021 MacBook Pro may even have a notched display.
COMPUTERS
Twice

XGIMI Introduces 4K Ultra Short-Throw Laser Projector

XGIMI has announced the launch of a new 4K ultra short-throw laser projector, the Aura. As XGIMI’s first laser projector, the Aura is now available globally on the XGIMI website. The Aura uses ultra short-throw technology to project images at up to 150 inches, while only being inches away from the screen.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Drive two 4K displays, connect all the things with Hyper's new M1 Mac dongles

Hyper has announced two new dongles that can output to two 4K monitors at a time. One of the new dongles can act as a hub with multiple new ports made available. Hyper is out today with two new dongles, one of which can be used to add a plethora of ports to your Mac. Both of them can, however, drive two 4K displays from an M1 Mac.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Acer L811 is the latest 4K ultra-short throw projector to hit the market

With more people staying home to consume entertainment like movies, projectors are becoming more popular. There have already been a couple of 4K ultra-short throw projector announcements this week, and Acer is here with another. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Unveiled at next@acer 2021 this morning, the Acer L811 4K...
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Eve Spectrum 4K 144Hz review – a blazing fast 4K gaming monitor

It’s no use packing your rig with the best gaming CPU and graphics card if you don’t own a screen that can keep up with the amount of frames they push, but high refresh rates usually come with a resolution tax. After a lengthy head-to-head with Asus to be the first to bring HDMI 2.1 ports to market, Eve now has one of the fastest UHD panels out there with its crowdfunded Eve Spectrum 4K gaming monitor.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
392
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy