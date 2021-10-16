CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin. seeks to get IRS access for bank accounts over $600

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo recover $7T in taxes over the next decade, the...

Bldnurse
7d ago

I asked my bank about this. Their response was, they haven’t heard anything about it or been contacted by the government about it. When they hear about it a letter will be issued. As of now it violates policy and as a customer we would have to give permission to let someone else know our banking information.

Seamus Mc Bundy
8d ago

I suspect they already are this is just to make it legal. Government and big tech is spying on everyone

