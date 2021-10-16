CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, amid a...

AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
sanantoniopost.com

ABHP chief urge Human Rights Commission, Centre to raise issue of communal violence in Bangladesh at international level

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Following a series of communal violence in Bangladesh which led to the killings of several people, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani on Saturday urged the International Human Rights Commission and the Centre to raise an issue on an international level. Taking cognisance...
WORLD
The Independent

Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Tulsi Gabbard expresses grief over Bangladesh's communal violence, slams jihadists

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday expressed grief over Bangladesh's recent communal violence and slammed jihadists for destroying temples. Taking to Twitter, Gabbard said, "It broke my heart to see such hate and violence directed towards devotees of God in their temples in...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Two years after protests, Lebanon activists set sights on vote

Two years after a now-defunct protest movement shook Lebanon, opposition activists are hoping parliamentary polls will challenge the ruling elite's stranglehold on the country. The protest movement has given birth to a clutch of new political parties, as well as attracting support from more traditional ones such as the Christian Kataeb party.
PROTESTS
AFP

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen killed seven people and wounded at least 20 Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police and a medic said, an attack that heightens tensions after the recent shooting of a prominent community leader. The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said. Four people died instantly. Three others died at a hospital in one of the camps in the Balukhali refugee complex, part of a bigger network of squalid settlements housing 900,000 people. Police did not say how many were wounded but a medic with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who requested anonymity said about 20 people were badly hurt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital

Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party Saturday departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said. The group began their journey Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Violent clashes erupted between security forces and Islamists in Lahore leaving at least...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Islamists suspend march under agreement with Pakistan govt

A radical Islamist party agreed Sunday to suspend for three days its march of thousands toward the capital Islamabad after Pakistan agreed to drop pending charges against the party's leader. Party supporters Saturday departed the eastern city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd. The group began its journey a day earlier with the goal of reaching Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of...
PROTESTS
AFP

Myanmar activist arrested in junta raid: wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.
SOCIETY
AFP

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention Monday of civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup". The detentions came as tensions peaked between the military and civilian figures who shared power since August 2019 following the ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir months earlier. Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with the capital Khartoum shuttered, the information ministry said. Dozens of demonstrators set car tyres on fire as they gathered on the streets of the capital to protest against the detentions, an AFP correspondent said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan coup attempt underway as military detains key members of government

Members of Sudan’s cabinet and other senior politicians have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup, witnesses said, as the armed forces were deployed across the country’s capital Khartoum.Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former minister and an adviser to the prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, has been arrested along with the ruling sovereign council member Mohamed al-Faki Soleiman, reported Reuters. There were unconfirmed reports that Mr Hamdok had also been detained. The government’s information ministry said he was being pressured by the military to give a public statement in support of the coup.The Sudanese Professionals Association, a pro-democracy group, has...
WORLD
AFP

Husband of UK-Iranian held in Iran starts hunger strike

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian held in Iran since 2016, began a hunger strike Sunday to denounce the British government for "also letting us down" and failing to secure her release. Richard Ratcliffe plans to spend the night in a tent outside the Foreign Office, a week after his wife lost her appeal on a second jail term in Iran. In an online petition with more than 3.5 million signatures, Ratcliffe said he began his hunger strike, his second since 2018, to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to "take responsibility" for his wife's fate. Tehran "remains the primary abuser in Nazanin's case", but "the UK is also letting us down", he said.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
BBC

Violence surges in Pakistan's tribal belt as Taliban, IS-K go on attack

Seventeen-year-old Israr was fast asleep when his phone rang. It was 2am and the teenager was exhausted. He'd been working all day as a guard. On the other end of the line was his brother, who told Israr that men had barged into their family house, dragged their father outside, and shot him dead.
WORLD
The Independent

Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'

Bosnia’s Serb police on Friday held an “anti-terrorist” drill just outside the capital Sarajevo in a move seen by many as another provocation by the Serb separatist leadership.The exercise was held in the ski resort at Mt. Jahorina, the general area from where the Bosnian Serb military relentlessly shelled and sniped at Sarajevo throughout Bosnia’s 1991-95 war. Thousands of Sarajevo citizens were killed or injured in these attacks.The drill involved armored vehicles, helicopters, and special police force personnel in camouflage uniforms armed with assault rifles.The European Union Force, deployed in Bosnia to maintain peace in the ethnically divided...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Man shot dead in Kashmir as security tight for minister's visit

Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister. Amit Shah, India's home minister and effective deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in Kashmir since Saturday, adding to security concerns.
AFP

Cuban street protester sentenced to 10 years in prison: family and NGO

A Cuban man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35 kilometers (20 miles) from Havana. On July 11 and 12 thousands of Cubans screaming "freedom" and "we are hungry" took to the streets in some 50 cities and towns to protest harsh living conditions and government repression. The rallies, which had no precedent since the Cuban revolution of 1959, left at least one person dead and dozens injured as security forces cracked down.
PROTESTS

