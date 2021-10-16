CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions and answers from the ‘Car Doctor’

By John Paul, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Traffic Safety, AAA Northeast
Saratogian
 8 days ago

Q. The front brakes and pads of my 2010 Toyota RAV4 were replaced 5,000 miles ago and the rears about 10,000 miles ago. Lately I’ve noticed that while braking, the brakes pulsate (I’d guess about once per wheel rotation) which is very annoying and that the problem seems to be getting...

www.saratogian.com

torquenews.com

Toyota Service Department Mechanic Explains Latest Car Dealership Scams

A must-watch video posted by an award-winning professional mechanic who warns car shoppers about the latest scams he is seeing at some car dealerships. According to the host of The Car Care Nut You Tube channel, the current state of both the new and used car market is in a dismal state for the car buyer needing to buy a car right now due to that there is a shortage of both new and used cars.
CARS
providencejournal.com

How do I remove leaf stains from my car? | Car Doctor

Q: I have a new Toyota Corolla. With the recent storms, I now have leaf stains on the white paint. Over the weeks this has turned into lots of brown spots on the hood, roof, trunk and even the plastic bumpers. Washing does not remove the stains. What can I use to remove them?
PROVIDENCE, RI
TheAtlantaVoice

About that car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

DETROIT – It sounds like a huge insult but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque at a ridiculously […]
CARS
Kickin Country 100.5

Car Show At Glass Doctors In Tea

October 9 is very late on the car show calendar in the Sioux Falls area, but I can't think of a better way to celebrate the brand new Glass Doctor location in Tea than to have some clean machines come out. About 40 cars showed up for the event and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJHL

The best hatchbacks you can buy

Hatchbacks afford the best of both worlds: the function of an SUV and the practicality of a car. The practicality of this bodystyle checks enough boxes for enough consumers that nearly every major automaker now fields one.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars

Toyota said Monday it is testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward using the technology in commercial products. Such engines burn hydrogen as fuel instead of gasoline, much like rockets. The Japanese automaker said testing the technology in race cars will allow it to collect data and try to fix problems on-site. Toyota Motor Corp. announced earlier that it was developing a hydrogen combustion engine, which Ford Motor Co. and other automakers have also developed. Vehicles powered by such engines are different from fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen to create electricity, and from electric...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

One of the Worst Engines Ever Made Was From Chrysler

Every car company under the sun has made a lousy engine at some point in its life. Few can say, however, that they’ve made one of the worst engines in history. Chrysler carries that torch for the 2.7-liter V6. An underpowered slag, the 2.7-liter went into Dodge Chargers, Avengers, Chrysler Sebrings, and other unfortunate souls. It had a few positive attributes, but as a whole, it succeeded to fail spectacularly unless it was met with meticulous maintenance.
CARS
Observer

For the Price of a Tesla Model S, You Can Buy a Flying Car That Doesn’t Require a License

For a price of a luxury electric car, you can now buy a personal electric plane that can take you to as high as 1,500 meters (4,921 feet) in the sky without a pilot license. The Swedish startup Jetson Aero on Thursday unveiled its first commercial product, a single-seat aluminum aircraft called Jetson, available for just $92,000 in the U.S. starting next year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best SUVs for Senior Drivers

All SUVs aren’t created equally. It’s their differences that make them appealing to people with varying needs. Some SUVs have lots of room for passengers, others can haul an enormous amount of stuff. Still, others might be awesome at off-roading. If you’re an older driver, you might have a different set of vehicle needs. Perhaps more important than cargo space is the ease with which you can get in and out of your SUV, or how streamlined the infotainment system is. You might also be interested in what kind of safety features your new SUV has. Keeping that in mind, these are some of the best SUVs for senior drivers.
CARS
US 103.3

Major Changes Coming For The Trucking Industry

Major changes happening to the trucking industry in 2022. Many people wanting to get their Commercial Driver’s License will have to attend additional training. According to KFYR-TV, the entry-level driver will have to go through 31 mandatory theory topics in five general areas. The entry-level driver will also need behind-the-wheel training.
BISMARCK, ND
MotorBiscuit

The Differences Between American and European Semi-Trucks

You don’t have to be a trucker to see the glaring differences between American semi-trucks versus European semi-trucks. Each has a distinct shape and style that serve different driving purposes. And because of differences in regulations and roads, European trucks wouldn’t work in the states, and American trucks wouldn’t work in Europe. Let’s take a look at the details and differences of semi-trucks from different parts of the world.
JOBS
Robb Report

This Rare $24.3 Million California License Plate Could Soon Be the Most Expensive Ever Sold

And you thought buying a brand-new supercar was expensive. An extremely rare license plate with the letters “MM” on it is currently up for sale in the state of California for $24.3 million. And because it’s still 2021, you aren’t just buying the plate, you’re also buying its matching one-of-a-kind NFT. There are over 35,000,000 registered vehicles in the state of California, each of which has its own unique license plate with anywhere from two to seven characters. Of these, two-character plates are the rarest, especially two-character repeating plates like “MM,” according to the “MM” plate website (h/t DuPont Registry). There are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Is Sleeping in Your Car Illegal?

In most places in the country, it is not illegal to sleep in your car. There is no Federal, countrywide law against sleeping in your car. To get in trouble, you need to be breaking another law or a local ordinance. Some cities outlaw sleeping in your vehicle to control homelessness. Some states even outlaw sleeping in your car at rest stops, hiking trailheads, or other tourist destinations. Campers, travelers, and van life enthusiasts should always review local laws before sleeping in a car.
HOMELESS
Telegraph

Mercedes-Benz EQV review: an electric seven-seater with a decent range – but an eye-watering price

This review is coming to you from within the electric car that is its subject. I’m sitting here as the Mercedes-Benz EQV’s battery is being topped up at a rapid charger, comfortably ensconced in a leathery armchair, warm air flowing from the vents and my laptop perched on the fold-out table in front of me. There are biscuits, and hot coffee in a Thermos mug. It’s all very civilised.
CARS
CBS Denver

Colorado Semitrailer Driving Schools Noticing Lack Of Experience

DENVER (CBS4) – Another October snowstorm is lined up to hit Colorado this weekend and it’s likely to make roads more dangerous. Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semitruck drivers trying to navigate the high country. “Of course you factor in the weather. If you’re not experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing then you set yourself up for failure,” said Harold Trent, school director at United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge. “Winter conditions, you’re not going to come off of that mountain, 30, 35 miles an hour.” There’s another aspect of...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Robb Report

EVs Are the Future, but Are They Really All That Eco-Friendly?

It’s official: The singular reign of the gas engine has ended, usurped by the electric vehicle (EV). Hundreds of new EVs are coming to market in the next four years courtesy of more than 15 carmakers. And even the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce have made grand pronouncements of full electrification of their fleets by 2030. Just how surprising is this turn of events? Imagine telling yourself a decade ago that GM would bring back the Hummer . . . as an EV. Or that every new hypercar worthy of its specs will be at least partly electrified. Naysayers, though, may also...
CARS
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Driveway: Toyota Sienna

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a great morning for a test drive and we’re behind the wheel of a great minivan. Maybe you don’t get excited over minivans. Well, get excited. This is the great looking Toyota Sienna. It’s a little less minivan looking and a bit more SUV designed. Like your favorite SUV it has optional all-wheel drive. It also has a hybrid power train that helps take it easy on gas. This large minivan gets a very impressive 35 miles per gallon. The Sienna handles well, for a vehicle this size, has a nice solid feel I like on the highway, and it’s a spacious, comfortable three-row vehicle. The styling outside is eye-catching and the inside offers a quiet, premium, feel with a ton of storage. A suite of safety features on the Sienna includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. This is a minivan that can pick up the crew at soccer but offers the power, comfort, and handling for a long road trip. And with this Hybrid’s MPG you won’t hesitate. The Toyota Sienna starts at $35,000. Take it for a test drive if you’re considering a Honda Odyssey, KIA Carnival, or Chrysler Pacifica.
SOCCER

