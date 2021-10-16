Questions and answers from the ‘Car Doctor’

All SUVs aren’t created equally. It’s their differences that make them appealing to people with varying needs. Some SUVs have lots of room for passengers, others can haul an enormous amount of stuff. Still, others might be awesome at off-roading. If you’re an older driver, you might have a different set of vehicle needs. Perhaps more important than cargo space is the ease with which you can get in and out of your SUV, or how streamlined the infotainment system is. You might also be interested in what kind of safety features your new SUV has. Keeping that in mind, these are some of the best SUVs for senior drivers.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO