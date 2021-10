Oilers winger Zack Kassian will suit up Saturday night after missing Edmonton’s season opener while in concussion protocol, the team announced (Twitter link). He suffered the injury in a fight late in the preseason when his helmet came off. To make room for Kassian, Edmonton has placed forward Devin Shore on IR with an undisclosed injury, notes Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic (Twitter link). The placement is retroactive to last Saturday, which means he’ll have missed seven days already, which means Shore could be activated as soon as Tuesday’s game against Anaheim.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO