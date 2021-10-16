CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Rock Reveals What He Found When Researching A Possible Run For U.S. President

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been casual talk of former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson possibly running for the office of President of the United States for a few years now, but The Rock recently revealed that he has done at least some research on a possible bid for the highest office in...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 178

Cranky Old Geezer
8d ago

I like him as an actor, but he supported Biden. Thats all I need to know. Personal opinion - stay out of politics, do what you do best - act.

Reply(20)
53
Michael Sheedy
7d ago

A person who has pretend in his adult life he was someone else should realize that by the time he runs Americans will have had enough of socialist like himself.

Reply(4)
12
Berzerker_Raider
8d ago

I like the Rock, Dwayne, however, I wouldn't vote for him. your stance is too vague to trust.

Reply
25
Related
Bleacher Report

WWE Legend The Rock Discusses Possibility of Becoming USA President

Legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood acting megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson addressed the possibility of running for President of the United States of America on Tuesday. In an interview with Chris Heath of Vanity Fair, Johnson didn't commit to running for president at some point, but he didn't completely shoot down the idea either.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1051thebounce.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Isn’t Running For President…Right Now

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discusses the topic of his presidency, something that people apparently want to see happen. The Black Adam star, 49, revealed he’s talked to people in politics and has done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

George Clooney Dismisses Ever Running for President, Says He Wants to Have ‘Nice Life’

Don’t expect to see any campaign posters for George Clooney anytime soon. The actor and director claimed he’d rather have a “nice life” than a life in politics. Clooney sat down with Andrew Marr on BBC on Sunday to discuss his new movie “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck and Christopher Lloyd. Clooney will direct the film, not star in it, but at one point the conversation shifted from film to politics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nickiswift.com

The Chris Cuomo Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign under the cloud of his sexual harassment scandal. But now, his brother Chris Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations, too ... and the situation is worse than originally thought. On September 24, Chris' former boss Shelley Ross, penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling him out for sexual harassment in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Rock#Vanity Fair#Americans#Twitter
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams attempts to politicise Colin Powell’s death and vaccination status

Vice President Kamala Harris has said attempts to link former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death to the alleged inefficacies of Covid-19 vaccines are inappropriate because the retired four-star general was immunocompromised from other medical conditions.While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two on Monday en route to an event in Nevada, Ms Harris was asked whether she had “a message” for Americans whose scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines may be fuelled by the fact that Mr Powell had been fully vaccinated but nonetheless died from Covid-19 complications.Ms Harris replied that what happened to Mr Powell, whose immune system had...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Hosts Trashed For ‘Disgraceful’ Spin On Colin Powell’s Death

Personalities on Fox News were slammed for using the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from complications of COVID-19 to question the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Hosts Tucker Carlson, Will Cain and John Roberts each faced backlash for their commentary. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated, but had...
U.S. POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Houston Chronicle

Biden allies reportedly confused by Kamala Harris' secretive California trip

It seems we have yet another instance of unnamed Biden White House advisors or "allies" complaining about Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris made an overnight trip to Palm Springs with no public appearances. She arrived Friday evening and departed Saturday morning with the White House providing no stated purpose of the trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy