With the start of the college basketball season just around the corner, expectations are fairly high for the men's and women's basketball teams at UNI. Both squads are loaded with talent and have both been picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference race in the league's preseason poll. The men's roster will be bolstered by the return of Cedar Falls native AJ Green, who was tabbed as this year's MVC Player of the Year. Green missed most of last season with an injury.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO