Florida State

Ed Orgeron calls Max Johnson's play vs. Florida in 2020 a 'signature win'

By Tim Verghese
 8 days ago
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

As LSU looks to rebound from back-to-back losses on Saturday against Florida, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reflected on Max Johnson’s performance in LSU’s upset win of the Gators last season.

“Gutsy, gritty,” Orgeron on Wednesday’s SEC head coaches teleconference. “The same type of quarterback we had seen the whole time in practice. Found a way to win, the team believes in him. Thought it was a signature win for Max.”

In LSU’s upset win over No. 6 Florida last season, Max Johnson completed 21 of 36 pass attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns, to go with 52 rushing yards. Johnson played extensively in LSU’s final six games of the 2020 season after starting quarterback Myles Brennan went down with injury just three games into the year. In six appearances, two of which were starts last season, Johnson threw for 1,069 yards eight touchdowns and one interception, along with two more touchdowns on the ground.

With Brennan down with injury again, Johnson has taken over the starting role this season. In six games, Max Johnson has thrown for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns to four interceptions.

LSU sits at 3-3 on the season coming off back-to-back losses against Auburn and Kentucky. With No. 20 Florida, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas still ahead in four-straight weeks, things could get a whole lot worse for LSU.

LSU has gotten no help with injury luck. Defensively the Tigers will be without a number of crucial defensive players for the rest of the season. Defensive end Ali Gaye, cornerback Eli Ricks, cornerback Derek Stingley, defensive end Andre Anthony and defensive tackle Joseph Evans are out for the season. In addition, safety Major Burns missed last week’s loss at Kentucky and will sit out this weekend against Florida as well. There is not a timetable for his return.

On the offensive side of the ball, top wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury. Coupled with eligibility issues for running back John Emery Jr. and offseason departure of tight end Arik Gilbert, LSU has an inexperienced group of skill position players around Max Johnson.

The Tigers are banding together as they try to stop the bleeding, and that began with a players-only meeting ahead of the home tilt with the No. 20 Florida Gators.

“[Senior linebacker] Andre Anthony had a players-only meeting on Monday,” Orgeron said in Thursday’s press conference, describing the meeting just after a loss to Kentucky. “And the team has been on fire all week. We have a saying here: next man up. And I told the team at the beginning of the year, everybody is going to have to play, everybody is going to have to be ready. So we have some guys that are eager, that were playing second-team and now are going to be playing for the Tigers. They brought some energy this week, and they’re excited about playing.”

