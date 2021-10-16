CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Things will 'get weird in Gainesville' if Florida loses to LSU

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9hp3_0cTKGMcm00
James Gilbert via Getty Images.

Things could ‘get weird’ in Gainesville for head coach Dan Mullen if Florida loses to LSU on Saturday, at least that’s what The Athletic’s Andy Staples thinks. Florida is currently 4-2 on the season while LSU is 3-3.

“It’ll get weird in Gainesville,” Staples said on what would happen if LSU won. “I’ll tell you that right now because the fan base got really mad at Dan Mullen after the Kentucky game. I don’t quite understand the fury of the backlash because that’s one of those that, first of all, you knew Florida was probably going to take a step back from last season. Because they were, I mean offensively, at least they were historically good. And then they didn’t bring in a bunch of five star talent that suddenly was going to change everything.

“Everybody knew Kentucky was going to be pretty good this year, so I don’t know why that particular loss stuck in everybody’s cross so much. But it does feel like they kind of checked out at that point.”

Staples: Mullen can coach it, but he needs to bring more talent to Florida

Staples doesn’t think that Mullen can bring in as much talent as the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at Florida. While Mullen might be a good coach, it’s tough to compete with the best without the proper talent. Staples doesn’t think that Florida will lose to LSU, and he thinks that Mullen is one of the best coaches in the country.

“It’s one of those deals where, let’s say that happened (LSU beats Florida). I don’t think Florida is going to lose this game. But if it happens, it’s going to be because a bunch of really talented LSU players kind of got galvanized kind of like last year and beat Florida,” Staples said. “It’s one of those things where if Florida has the talent level of a Georgia or an Alabama, you’re not in any danger of losing a game like that. You’re just not.

“And that is sort of the crux of the matter when it comes to Dan Mullen in Florida. Nobody questions his ability to coach the team, his ability to design a great offense around the talent he has. He’s one of the best in the country at that. It’s you don’t bring in the same level of talent that Kirby Smart and Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron do and you got to be able to do both. Ed Orgeron can bring in the talent and is struggling to coach it. Dan Mullen can coach it but has not brought in talent at the same level of those guys.”

Mullen and Florida will be looking for their fifth win of the season against LSU on Saturday. The game will kick off in Tiger Stadium at 12 noon ET.

Comments / 10

Related
On3.com

On300 CB Justyn Rhett Announces Top 11

Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett of Las Vegas, NV has narrowed his list to eleven schools– Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Florida State, Notre Dame, and LSU. The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder narrowed his list to 11 out of his 19 offers. “I chose these schools not only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Nick Saban cracks joke at Alabama media members

Following his team’s big second half and win over Tennessee, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a joke postgame at the expense of Alabama’s media teams. Saban was annoyed by a previous question about why a player was not playing on Saturday, and closed his press appearance by congratulating everybody on their ability to do a “roll call.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
On3.com

2023 Louisiana QB Reese Mooney announces top 11, commitment date

Denham Springs (La.) High quarterback Reese Mooney announced his top 11 schools Sunday. Mooney’s top 11 are Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Houston, Liberty, Miami, Nebraska, UAB, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. He also announced that he will be committing on Nov. 22. Reese Mooney is currently injured with a...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Week 8 Polls: Georgia remains No. 1 in nation

Georgia’s the No. 1-ranked team in the country in both polls for the third straight week. They come into the top spot with all 64 first place votes for the Coaches Poll and all 63 in the AP Poll. Below the Bulldogs in the Coaches Poll is No. 2 Cincinnati,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Henry To'oTo'o sends message to former Tennessee teammates

The rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee features some bad blood. However, it’s all love for Alabama linebacker and Tennessee transfer, Henry To’oTo’o. After the Crimson Tide defeated the Volunteers 52-24, To’o To’o took to Twitter to send a message to his former Tennessee teammates. “LOVE! FOREVER!” tweeted To’oTo’o, following the...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Ed Orgeron
On3.com

Kentucky FB moves up to No. 12 in Coaches Poll after bye week

With the lone bye week of the 2021 season now in the books, Kentucky will enter the back half of the schedule ranked No. 12 overall in the latest Coaches Poll. The Football ‘Cats entered the bye week ranked No. 14 following the first loss of the season to No. 1 Georgia, moving up two spots despite not playing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Roundup: Week 8 was a snoozefest without the 'Cats

Something about waking up on a Sunday and not having a ‘Cats game to talk about feels wrong, right BBN? Regardless, let’s see who did play across the SEC over the weekend. night. Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Arkansas. Not much to see here. Arkansas easily handled their in-state counterpart with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Get Weird#American Football#Florida Staples
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 released following Week 8

The latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 has been released following Week 8 of college football. Multiple teams previously ranked inside the top ten lost in Week 8, resulting in some major shakeups. USA Today Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 8. Georgia (7-0) (64) Cincinnati (7-0) Alabama...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Josh Heupel: 'We just need to grow up and be smarter'

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel believes his team has some growing up to do following a loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers kept the Crimson Tide on their toes, and trailed just 31-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. Then the wheels fell off. The Crimson Tide scored...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dominant Buckeyes solidify poll spot after Indiana blowout

COLUMBUS – The goal for Ohio State is to get back to – and win – the national championship game this season. That expectation is still very much on the table, and it is looking even more possible than it did last month. The Buckeyes are rolling right now and have seized momentum as one of the most dangerous, scariest teams in college football right now.
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin receives hefty bonus following win over LSU

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is celebrating a Week 8 win with some extra dough in his bank account. Thanks to his bonus structure with the Rebels, Kiffin earned an extra $50,000 for reaching a sixth win and, ergo, clinching bowl eligibility. Kiffin, who is in year two of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy