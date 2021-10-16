CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Pollack goes off on Clemson's chances to win the ACC

 8 days ago
Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a sluggish start to the season, Clemson’s bye week promised to bring renewed energy to the ACC title race. Instead, the struggle continued with a 17-14 road win over Syracuse. ESPN football analyst and College GameDay host David Pollack has seen enough, providing a grim outlook for the back half of 2021.

“We keep saying, Clemson’s the most talented team, they’re going to win the ACC,” Pollack said Saturday morning on College GameDay. “They’re not going to win the ACC, they’re not good enough to win the ACC. They’re not. I’ve seen enough now.”

Despite the Week One loss against Georgia, many still considered Clemson contenders. The Tigers were expected to run untouched through the ACC and leave themselves a chance at the final College Football Playoff slot. Instead, Clemson’s Week Three escape against Georgia Tech left the country wondering about the offense.

Those worries were realized the next week against North Carolina State, the Tigers’ second loss of the season took them outside the top 25, effectively eliminating them from the playoff conversation. However, in the ACC Atlantic, Clemson remained the favorite.

The general consensus, shared by Pollack, stated that Clemson needed time to reset. Their Week Six bye came and went, but the problems remain.

“I said to myself, bye week, everybody doubting (Clemson), they’re going to be pissed off, they’re going to come out and play,” said Pollack. “They’re just not very good, they’re not. They’re not offensively going to scare anybody. I don’t see them beating Pitt, I think Pitt can score (on Clemson). I know Pitt is going to give up points but I don’t think Clemson can score enough.”

Upcoming schedule

Now 4-2 on the season with three one-score wins over unranked teams, Clemson must fight through the remainder of its ACC schedule. The battle to stay on top starts next week against Pittsburgh, who have impressed with quarterback Kenny Pickett.

As David Pollack points out, the Pittsburgh offense can score, presenting a problem for the low-scoring Clemson squad. The next two games come against Florida State and Louisville. Both seem seem like simple wins but could serve as the final banana peel of the season.

Non-conference games against UConn and South Carolina do not provide much, but the ACC finale against No. 16 Wake Forest could provide the winner of the ACC Atlantic. Situated behind Wake Forest and North Carolina State, Clemson requires more action across the league to have a chance.

On3.com

On3.com

